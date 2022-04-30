Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD; reports

    The ED has also alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    In the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 extortion case, the Enforcement Directorate has attached a Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 7 crore in the name of actress Jacqueline Fernandez, reportedly. The FD has been frozen as a part of the investigation in the conman’s money laundering case, claimed reports.

    Other than the FD under Jacqueline Fernandez’s name, The ED has also attached an amount of ₹ 15 lakh that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had reportedly paid to a scriptwriter on the actor's behalf.

    Furthermore, the ED has alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Sukrash Chandrasekhar. These high-end luxury gifts were brought from the same Rs 200 crore that the conman had allegedly extorted from the wife of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy.

    According to the ED, Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. So far, she has maintained that has only been testifying as a witness. Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned at least four times by the investigating agency over her links with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She also confessed to taking a Rs 1.5 lakh dollar loan from the conman, reportedly. Apart from this, Jaqueline received gifts such as a horse (Rs 52 lakh), a Persian cat (Rs 9 lakh), gem-studded earrings and also a Hermes bracelet. The actress has also "received" a Mini Cooper car which she claimed to have returned later, reportedly. Other than expensive gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez, reports also claimed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave huge sums of money to the actor’s family members as well.

    The money laundering case was registered after the businessman’s wife, Aditi Singh, filed a complaint. Sukesh Chandrasekhar was allegedly extorting money from Aditi on the pretext of making arrangements for the release of her husband from jail.

    As the investigation in the Rs 200 crore extortion case widened, links between Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Bollywood had also started coming to the fore. He had gifted expensive gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez as well as Nora Fatehi. As per the ED's probe, the conman also tried to target three more actresses – Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

