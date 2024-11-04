Crow can remember faces, seek revenge for up to 17 years, study finds

Researchers found that crows can hold grudges for up to 17 years, recognizing and retaliating against specific individuals who harmed them, and even communicating this animosity to other crows, showcasing their advanced emotional intelligence and memory.

Crow can remember faces, seek revenge for up to 17 years, study finds dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

Revenge is not solely a human trait, according to a new study that suggests crows also have the ability to remember and retaliate against those who have harmed them. Research led by Professor John Marzluff, an environmental scientist at the University of Washington, indicates that crows can hold a grudge and seek revenge for up to 17 years.

Also Read: Struggling to find a girlfriend in India? Sex ratio may be why; check details

The study began in 2006 when Professor Marzluff sought to determine whether crows would retaliate. He conducted an experiment wearing a ogre mask while capturing seven crows with a net. After marking their wings for identification, he released them unharmed. Remarkably, the crows later sought out the individual who had captured them. Whenever Professor Marzluff appeared on campus wearing the mask, the crows would circle above and attack him.

To his surprise, other crows joined in the attacks, displaying aggression that lasted for about seven years. After 2013, the frequency of these attacks began to wane. Last September, 17 years after the initial experiment, Professor Marzluff donned the mask again, only to find that for the first time, the crows did not attack him.

Professor Marzluff is preparing to publish a research paper detailing the findings from his long-term study. His research revealed that crows possess a brain region similar to the amygdala in mammals, which is involved in processing emotions. He claims that crows are adept at observing human behaviour and can recognize individual human faces, enabling them to identify and remember perceived threats. Furthermore, Marzluff noted that crows can communicate this animosity to others in their flock, allowing for coordinated attacks against individuals they view as adversaries.

Also Read: Unhealthy fish combinations: Foods to avoid combining with fish

Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone gcw

iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone

Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods RBA

Facing menstrual cramps? Tips for teenagers to manage intense pain during periods

Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months gcw

Hypertension during pregnancy: How to prevent high blood pressure complications during 9 months

Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions RBA

What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions

Recent Stories

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more gcw

Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

US Election results 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more gcw

US Election 2024: A look at Kamala Harris' personal life, net worth and more

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer snt

UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

BREAKING: PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve shk

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH) shk

US elections: Hindu priests in Delhi hold hawan for Donald Trump's victory against Kamala Harris (WATCH)