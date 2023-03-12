Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora, Nargis Fakhri, Nushrat Bharucha and more walk on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week began on March 9 and will conclude on March 12, 2023. Many Bollywood celebs and social media influencers walk the ramp this year.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora took over the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection Dahlia. The rusty-coloured attire worn by Malaika to close the performance included a bralette, sharara leggings, and a cape jacket. The bralette has straps, a plunging neckline, heavy embroidery, a fitted breast, and a cropped hem, while the trousers have a high waist and a fit-and-flare design.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Ranna Gill at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 day 4.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha walked the ramp for designer Mahima Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri turns showstopper for designer Sejal Kamdar at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ishaan Khattar walked the ramp for the Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur walked the ramp for the Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Indian supermodel Waluscha Dsouza walked the ramp for Rina Dhaka at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on day 4.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla