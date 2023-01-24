Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner shocked fans with the lifelike lion head on her shoulder as she posed at Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Kylie walked the runway at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week, turning heads. The millionaire walked the runway in a black gown while carrying a lion's head on her shoulders.

    The brand stated on Instagram that it is constructed of "foam, wool, and faux silk fur, and hand-painted to seem as lifelike as possible." To clarify, it also inserted a disclaimer at the end of the caption in all Caps that stated, "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK."

    Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram and shared photos from the event, captioning the post, “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”. She thanked Daniel Rose Berry, the creative director, and designer for Schiaparelli for the experience. She made sure to mention that her outfit was a “faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials.”
     

    As soon as photographs from the show came online and on various social media pages, Kylie Jenner’s outfit elicited many reactions from fans, with many criticising the selection. One user took to Schiaparelli’s Instagram post to express her opinion nuancedly.

    Her comment read, “We have to stop showing animals as luxury ‘products’. They may be made from foam but these are endangered species that have historically been killed for their pelts to be turned into garments.” Another user wrote under Kylie’s post, “Animals are not fashion accessories!”. A third netizen wrote that Kylie is “encouraging poaching”. 

    Elsa Schiaparelli founded the French design business in 1927, with inspiration from the Surrealist Art Movement. When the premium brand was at its peak, it extensively used exotic animal furs and skins. However, since its resurrection by Tod's Group in 2012, the fashion business has avoided utilising actual fur. In addition to Kylie, Naomi Campbell walked the runway sporting a lifelike black wolf's head.

    PETA reacts to Kylie Jenner’s controversial look
    Despite receiving criticism and hostility from fans, PETA head Ingrid Newkirk had a different reaction to Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli outfit. According to TMZ, Newkirk applauded Kylie's style, saying, "These brilliantly imaginative three-dimensional animal heads prove that where there's a will, there's a way." She also said that Kylie Jenner's appearance may be seen as a protest against trophy hunting, in which "lion families are ripped apart to gratify human egotism." It should be noted that Jenner has previously been chastised for wearing actual fur.

