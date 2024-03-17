Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2024: 7 expert tips to keep your skin safe and hydrated

    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Discover 7 effective tips to keep your skin hydrated and protected during the Holi festival. From applying barrier creams to using herbal colors and staying hydrated, learn how to maintain healthy and radiant skin during Holi.

    article_image1

    Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, brings joy and excitement but can also pose challenges for your skin. The harsh chemicals in colors, sun exposure, and excessive washing can leave your skin dry and damaged. To keep your skin hydrated and protected during Holi, it's essential to take preventive measures.

    In this article, we'll explore 7 effective tips to maintain hydrated and protected skin throughout the Holi festival.

    article_image2

    1. Pre-Holi Skincare Routine: Start preparing your skin a few days before Holi by following a nourishing skincare routine. Cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize your skin to remove dead cells and enhance hydration.

    2. Apply a Barrier Cream: Prior to stepping out to play Holi, apply a thick layer of barrier cream or petroleum jelly on exposed areas of your skin, including your face, hands, and neck. This will create a protective barrier against colors and prevent them from seeping into your skin.

    article_image3

    3. Wear Protective Clothing: Cover as much skin as possible by wearing full-sleeved clothing and long pants to minimize direct contact with colors. Opt for comfortable, lightweight fabrics that provide adequate coverage and protection.

    4. Use Herbal or Organic Colors: Choose natural, herbal, or organic colors made from plant extracts or food-grade ingredients. These colors are gentler on the skin and less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions compared to synthetic colors.

    article_image4

    5. Rinse Off Colors Gently: After playing Holi, avoid scrubbing your skin vigorously to remove colors, as this can cause irritation and damage. Instead, rinse off colors gently with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser, followed by moisturizing your skin.

    6. Moisturize Liberally: Apply a rich, hydrating moisturizer immediately after showering to lock in moisture and replenish the skin's natural barrier. Look for moisturizers containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or shea butter to soothe and hydrate the skin.

    7. Post-Holi Skincare Routine: Follow up with a post-Holi skincare routine to soothe and nourish your skin. Use a gentle cleanser, followed by a hydrating serum and lightweight moisturizer to replenish lost moisture and promote skin repair.

    article_image5

    By following these 7 tips, you can ensure that your skin remains hydrated, protected, and healthy during the Holi festival. With proper skincare and preventive measures, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising the health and beauty of your skin.

