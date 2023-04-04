Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how drinking coconut water is beneficial in summers

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    It is essential to take the necessary measures during a heatwave to prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion. This is when coconut waters are really healthy for our bodies in the summers.

    Image: Getty Images

    In India, heat waves are a frequent occurrence. To inform people of the severe weather conditions and advise them to take the appropriate measures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heatwave warnings. 

    A heatwave is time period when the highest temperature is between 40 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, with some locations experiencing high temperatures. Here are the three key benefits of having coconut water in the summers.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Electrolytes: 

    Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. These minerals help to maintain fluid balance in the body, which is essential for hydration.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Hydration:

    Coconut water is a natural source of hydration, and it helps to recover and replenish lost fluids due to sweating. It is an excellent alternative to sugary or high-calorie drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Cooling body temperature:

    Coconut water has natural cooling properties that can help regulate body temperature and reduce heat stress. Overall, coconut water is a pleasant and nutritious substitute for other beverages and offers many advantages for general health and well-being.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for April 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 4 2023 Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Virgo Aries Taurus Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 4, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; difficult day for Libra

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list AHA

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin RBA

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week RBA

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week

    Recent Stories

    Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp statuses and messages for your loved ones RBA

    Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp statuses and messages for your loved ones

    1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

    1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

    Numerology Prediction for April 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 4 2023 Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Virgo Aries Taurus Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 4, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; difficult day for Libra

    IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali rule as Chennai Super Kings hammer Lucknow Super Giants to win first Chepauk game in 3 years Twitter excited-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Moeen rule as Chennai hammers Lucknow to win first Chepauk game in 3 years; Twitter excited

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon