Here's how drinking coconut water is beneficial in summers

It is essential to take the necessary measures during a heatwave to prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion. This is when coconut waters are really healthy for our bodies in the summers.

In India, heat waves are a frequent occurrence. To inform people of the severe weather conditions and advise them to take the appropriate measures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heatwave warnings. A heatwave is time period when the highest temperature is between 40 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, with some locations experiencing high temperatures. Here are the three key benefits of having coconut water in the summers.

1. Electrolytes: Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. These minerals help to maintain fluid balance in the body, which is essential for hydration.

2. Hydration: Coconut water is a natural source of hydration, and it helps to recover and replenish lost fluids due to sweating. It is an excellent alternative to sugary or high-calorie drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

