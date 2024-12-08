Heart attack in the bathroom? Know causes, symptoms and safety tips

Heart attacks can occur in the bathroom due to the strain on your body from showering or other physical activities. Knowing how to seek help in such situations is crucial. Let's explore the details.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

Causes of Heart Attacks in the Bathroom

Heart attacks are becoming increasingly common and can occur anywhere, anytime. The bathroom is a particularly risky place. According to doctors, the number of people experiencing heart attacks due to daily activities like using the toilet or showering is on the rise. Such a situation in the bathroom presents many challenges because it's your private space, and having a heart attack here may delay getting help quickly, potentially leading to loss of life. Therefore, it's crucial to seek help quickly in such situations.

Also Read | Parenting tips for child misbehaviour and how to address it

article_image2

Why do heart attacks occur in the bathroom?

Doctors attribute heart attacks to exertion during activities like showering, urinating, or defecating. The strain on your body can trigger a heart attack.

Experts believe that straining during bowel movements puts stress on your entire body, significantly impacting your heart. If your heart is already weak, this can lead to a sudden heart attack. Doctors refer to this as a vasovagal response, which puts pressure on your vagus nerve, slowing down your heart rate.

Also Read | Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

article_image3

Showering and Heart Attack Risk

Why while showering?

Showering with very cold or hot water can affect your heart rate. If your body temperature doesn't adjust in the shower, it impacts your heartbeats, putting stress on your arteries and capillaries. Statistics show that people with high blood pressure or other heart conditions are at greater risk in such situations.

Also Read | Pregnancy after 40: Know benefits, risks, and what you need to know

article_image4

Medication and Heart Attack Risk

Medication Overdose

In rare cases, storing medication in the bathroom cabinet can lead to accidental overdoses, causing heart attacks or cardiac arrest. Taking medication immediately before or after showering can trigger heart problems.

Also Read | Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan

article_image5

Early signs of a heart attack

Medical experts list some heart attack symptoms you might experience in the bathroom:

1. Chest pain
2. Sudden shortness of breath
3. Dizziness
4. Vomiting
5. Difficulty breathing
6. Fainting

Doctors recommend seeking immediate medical help if you experience any of these symptoms, even if it feels awkward.

article_image6

Bathroom Heart Attack Safety

Safety measures for bathroom heart attacks

Heart patients should inform family members or roommates if they'll be in the bathroom for a while. This allows them to check on you if you become unresponsive.

Precautions to prevent bathroom heart attacks:

1. Avoid pouring hot or cold water directly on your chest.
2. Set a timer or alarm while in the bathtub.
3. Avoid very hot showers after taking sleeping pills or relaxants.
4. Keep your phone within reach in the bathroom to call for help.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024? gcw

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

Surprising pension plan earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job here is how gcw

SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

PHOTOS Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate RBA

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon