Pregnancy after 40: Know benefits, risks, and what you need to know

Can women have children after 40? What are the implications? Let's explore expert opinions.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 9:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 9:49 PM IST

Many women prioritize their careers over marriage, leading to delayed marriages and pregnancies. Can women have children after 40? What are the implications? Let's explore expert opinions.

article_image2

Many women are having children after 40. There are benefits: parents have more patience and maturity, established careers, and financial stability. However, there are also risks.

article_image3

Conceiving after 40 can be challenging, with increased health risks like diabetes and high blood pressure. The likelihood of genetic conditions like Down syndrome also increases with age.

article_image4

Risks of premature birth and low birth weight increase after 40. Regular prenatal checkups and screenings are crucial. Advanced diagnostic tools can help identify potential risks early.

article_image5

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management is essential. Avoiding smoking, alcohol, and other harmful substances is crucial.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS RBA

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day 2024: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights RBA

World AIDS Day: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights

Recent Stories

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife RBA

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife RBA

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife

PHOTOS Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas RBA

(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas

PHOTOS Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas RBA

(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas

Tata Tiago to Maruti Swift- Top 5 budget-friendly hatchback cars for Indian families RBA

Tata Tiago to Maruti Swift- Top 5 budget-friendly hatchback cars for Indian families

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon