Pregnancy after 40: Know benefits, risks, and what you need to know

Many women prioritize their careers over marriage, leading to delayed marriages and pregnancies. Can women have children after 40? What are the implications? Let's explore expert opinions.

Many women are having children after 40. There are benefits: parents have more patience and maturity, established careers, and financial stability. However, there are also risks.

Conceiving after 40 can be challenging, with increased health risks like diabetes and high blood pressure. The likelihood of genetic conditions like Down syndrome also increases with age.

Risks of premature birth and low birth weight increase after 40. Regular prenatal checkups and screenings are crucial. Advanced diagnostic tools can help identify potential risks early.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management is essential. Avoiding smoking, alcohol, and other harmful substances is crucial.

