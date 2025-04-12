Why Chef Vikas Khanna recommends Indore's Food Culture more than Mumbai, Delhi?

Read Full Article

Well-known chef Vikas Khanna recently spoke about the food culture of Indore. He expressed his admiration for the rich culture of foods. Known for its rich flavors and diverse dishes, Indore has earned love and a special place for travelers.

Indore: The Street Food Capital of India

Chef Vikas Khanna has officially declared Indore as his most favorite and ultimate destination for food. His words about the Indore city's culinary specialties are unparalleled. His words, ''I am not talking about Udupi, Amritsar, Delhi or Mumbai, I am talking about Indore'', They motivated every traveler to add Indore to their bucket list. From the bustling Sarafa Bazaar to the iconic Chhappan Dukan, Indore's streets, he spoke about the treasure trove of flavors.

Sarafa Bazaar, which is a jewelry market in the day, transforms into a food hub at night with a vibrant vibe. Chef Vikas Khanna praised the place for its unique concept of cultural flavors. He also highlighted a unique factor that this place holds: its hygienic environment. This factor also contributes to making this place a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Iconic dishes of Indore:

Chef Vikas Khanna highlighted his favorite dishes during his visits to Indore four times.

Bhutte Ka Kees: A unique dish made from shredded corn, spices, and coconut.

Sabudana Khichdi: A Maharashtrian dish that has reached its culinary peak in Indore.

Pohas and Jalebis: The quintessential Indori breakfast that combines sweet and savory flavors.

A Culinary Journey Worth Remembering

Chef Vikas Khanna spoke about his visits to Indore four times, and he expressed his view on the city as being amazed by its food culture. He urged everyone to experience the city's culinary heritage. For food enthusiasts, Indore is not just a destination but an experience that lingers long after the journey ends.

