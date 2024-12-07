Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan

Rajasthan, the "Land of Kings," is not only famous for its majestic palaces, vibrant festivals, and historical forts but also for its rich tradition of craftsmanship and unique products. From colorful textiles and exquisite jewelry to intricate handicrafts and aromatic spices, the state offers a wide range of items that make perfect souvenirs or additions to your home.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Rajasthan Tourism

Rajasthan is a state full of traditional forts and palaces. Lakhs of tourists visit here every year. In this post, let's see 7 things you must buy when you go to Rajasthan.

Bandhani Textiles

Bandhani or tie-dye is one of Rajasthan's most famous textiles. Sarees, dupattas, and scarves with this craft are perfect souvenirs. You will find Bandhani textiles in abundance in Jaipur, Jodhpur or Udaipur.

article_image2

Rajasthan Tourist Spot

Blue Pottery

Originating from Jaipur, blue pottery is renowned for its stunning cobalt blue and turquoise designs. Items like mugs, plates, and coasters are perfect for adding a Rajasthani touch to your home decor.

Silver Jewelry

Rajasthan's silver jewelry is a testament to the state's skilled craftsmanship. Intricately designed necklaces and earrings to bangles and anklets feature traditional motifs and tribal designs. Jaipur, Pushkar, and Udaipur are ideal places to buy silver jewelry.

article_image3

7 Best Things to Buy in Rajasthan

Miniature Paintings

Rajasthan is famous for miniature paintings, which depict scenes from mythology, royal courts, and everyday life. Styles like Mughal, Mewar, and Bundi showcase incredible attention to detail and vibrant colors.

Camel Leather Goods

Handcrafted camel leather goods, such as bags, wallets, and jootis (traditional footwear), are a Rajasthani specialty. Jaisalmer and Bikaner are particularly famous for leather products. Don't forget to buy leather goods if you go here.

article_image4

Rajasthan Tourism

Rajasthani Toys

Rajasthani toys are charming and embody folk traditions. Their bright colors and intricate designs make them tempting purchases. Buy them for delightful souvenirs for children and unique home decor items.

Spices

Rajasthan is known for its spicy cuisine. Turmeric, cumin, and chilies are among the spices that define Rajasthani dishes. You can go to Jodhpur and Jaipur to buy these aromatic spices.

