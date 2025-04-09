Vanilla Cake Recipe: Quick, easy and healthy dessert
Indulge in a sweet treat without the guilt with this Healthy Vanilla Cake recipe. Made with wholesome ingredients, it’s a delightful dessert that’s both nutritious and delicious.
Desserts can fill not only the stomach but also the hearts. Here is a delicious and healthy vanilla cake recipe. This guilt-free recipe is made with wholesome ingredients, which is perfect for a simple treat.
Vanilla Cake Recipe:
What You Need
Dry Ingredients:
One and a half cups whole wheat flour (or a gluten-free alternative)
One and a half teaspoons baking powder
half teaspoon baking soda
half teaspoon salt
Wet Ingredients:
one cup unsweetened applesauce (a natural sweetener)
half a cup of honey or maple syrup
half cup unsweetened almond milk (or any preferred plant-based milk)
half cup coconut oil, melted (or olive oil for a lighter option)
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs (or flax eggs for a vegan option)
Process
Preheat the Oven: Set your oven to 175°C (ca. 347 °F°F) and grease a 9-inch round cake pan or line it with parchment paper.
Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk well.
Prepare Wet Ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together applesauce, honey (or maple syrup), almond milk, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and eggs. Mix until smooth.
Combine the Mixtures: Gradually add the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir gently until fully incorporated. Avoid overmixing to keep the cake light and fluffy.
Pour and Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top. Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool the Cake: Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
Serving Ideas:
Dust the cake with a light sprinkle of powdered sugar for an elegant finish.
Pair with a dollop of Greek yogurt or fresh fruit like strawberries or blueberries for a healthy topping.
Serve with a drizzle of warm honey or a touch of nut butter for added flavor.
