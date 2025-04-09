Vanilla Cake Recipe: Quick, easy and healthy dessert

Read Full Article

Desserts can fill not only the stomach but also the hearts. Here is a delicious and healthy vanilla cake recipe. This guilt-free recipe is made with wholesome ingredients, which is perfect for a simple treat.

Vanilla Cake Recipe:

What You Need

Dry Ingredients:

One and a half cups whole wheat flour (or a gluten-free alternative)

One and a half teaspoons baking powder

half teaspoon baking soda

half teaspoon salt

Wet Ingredients:

one cup unsweetened applesauce (a natural sweetener)

half a cup of honey or maple syrup

half cup unsweetened almond milk (or any preferred plant-based milk)

half cup coconut oil, melted (or olive oil for a lighter option)

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs (or flax eggs for a vegan option)

Process

Preheat the Oven: Set your oven to 175°C (ca. 347 °F°F) and grease a 9-inch round cake pan or line it with parchment paper.

Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk well.

Prepare Wet Ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together applesauce, honey (or maple syrup), almond milk, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and eggs. Mix until smooth.

Combine the Mixtures: Gradually add the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir gently until fully incorporated. Avoid overmixing to keep the cake light and fluffy.

Pour and Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top. Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool the Cake: Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Serving Ideas:

Dust the cake with a light sprinkle of powdered sugar for an elegant finish.

Pair with a dollop of Greek yogurt or fresh fruit like strawberries or blueberries for a healthy topping.

Serve with a drizzle of warm honey or a touch of nut butter for added flavor.

