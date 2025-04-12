user
THIS is World's most expensive Mango; Check out cost and where to buy

Most costly fruits in the world: The world's most expensive mango is Miyazaki, which costs ₹2.5 to 3 lakh per kg. It is grown in Japan and is known for its sweetness and properties

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Most Expensive Mango In World: As the summer season begins, the arrival of mangoes has also started. This is one such fruit, which is available for only 2 to 3 months in summer and the taste of mango is definitely tasted in every household. Dozens of varieties of mangoes also come, in which almonds, totapari to Alphonso mangoes are one of the most liked mangoes. However, mangoes available for ₹50 to ₹100 per kg are even more special, because today we are going to tell you about a mango that you may have to mortgage your gold necklace (World costliest mango) to buy. Let us tell you about the most expensive mango in the world.

This is the most expensive mango in the world (Miyazaki mango price)

The Miyazaki mango, which holds the title of the most expensive mango in the world, is a rare Japanese variety of mango. The price of 1 kg of which is ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh. It is very difficult to cultivate this mango, because it can only be grown in Japan. Mainly it is cultivated in Miyazaki city, which is located in the Kyushu province of Japan. This mango is grown only by making green houses in the forests. The climate here is perfect for mango cultivation, so this mango cannot be grown in India or other countries. This is the reason why the price of this rare mango touches the sky.

In Japan, it is called the egg of the sun (Miyazaki mango from Japan)

In Japan, Miyazaki mango is called Taiyo no Tamago, which means egg of the sun. To get this mango, some conditions have to be fulfilled. According to which the weight of the mango should be more than 350 grams, two-thirds of its skin should be red in color. The amount of sugar in it should be 15% or more. Only 10% of Miyazaki mangoes are given the level of Taiyo no Tamago.

Specialty of Miyazaki mango (Miyazaki mango benefits)

Miyazaki mango is known for its captivating texture and taste. It is not yellow but red in color. It is sweeter and juicier than normal mangoes. Along with taste, it is also beneficial in health, it is rich in antioxidants and folic acid, which are very beneficial for overall health. It is also known as Red Sun or Red Egg.

