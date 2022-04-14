Having hangover? 5 tips to make you feel fresh and better in the morning

Hangovers are the unpleasant side effects of excessive alcohol use. They are most severe after the alcohol has left your system and are characterised by headache, weariness, thirst, dizziness, nausea, and a loss of appetite. Here are some tips for avoiding hangovers or at least making them less severe.

Drink more water Alcohol is a diuretic, which causes you to pee a lot. As a result, it might lead to dehydration. One of the key causes that might contribute to headache, weariness, and dry mouth is dehydration. To avoid these symptoms, it is best to drink enough of water before and between drinks. You may also keep your body hydrated by drinking a large glass of water before going to bed.

Keep snacking When you consume alcohol on an empty stomach, the alcohol travels directly to your intestines and is quickly deposited in your arteries. When you have anything in your stomach, the circulation of alcohol in your bloodstream remains low, preventing you from experiencing any unpleasant symptoms the next morning.

Have a full breakfast Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar levels, is also linked to hangovers. Low blood sugar levels are a leading cause of fatigue and headache. After ingesting alcohol, you can reduce these effects by eating a balanced and nutritious breakfast. This helps to keep your blood sugar levels stable and reduces the symptoms of a hangover.

Meditation If you wake up with extreme hangxiety (that jittery, tense sensation you get occasionally after drinking), try taking some deep breaths, listening to a guided meditation, or writing, whatever makes you feel more comfortable. We may experience anxiety after drinking because our bodies are attempting to offset the depressing effects of the alcohol.