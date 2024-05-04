Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Police's DGP questions Rohith Vemula closure report, hints at further probe

    Speaking to a news organisation, the DGP said, "There are some doubts with the report. We will request the court to look into the case." He stressed the need for a deeper probe, citing concerns raised by Vemula's mother and others.

    Telangana Police's DGP questions Rohith Vemula closure report, hints at further probe AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    The Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana, Ravi Gupta, expressed his thoughts regarding the closure report issued by the state police on Hyderabad student Rohit Vemula's suicide case. Gupta highlighted alleged discrepancies in the report and announced intentions to seek court intervention and further investigations into the matter.

    Speaking to a news organisation, the DGP said, "There are some doubts with the report. We will request the court to look into the case." He stressed the need for a deeper probe, citing concerns raised by Vemula's mother and others.

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation

    Gupta disclosed plans to file a petition in court, seeking permission for additional investigations. He revealed that the closure report had been prepared by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, before November 2023, based on the investigation conducted at that time.

    "We will find out if the investigation officer did not bring other information to the notice of the higher authorities," Gupta added.

    The Telangana Police's closure report, released on Friday, asserted that Vemula was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 out of fear that his "real caste" would be exposed. The report also absolved the accused, citing insufficient evidence.

    In response, Rohith Vemula's family announced plans to legally challenge the closure report. Raja Vemula, his brother, highlighted the pending decision by the district collector regarding the family's Scheduled Caste (SC) status, prompting the police to reconsider further investigation.

    Rohith Vemula death case: Telangana Police gives clean chit to all accused

    Moreover, the family intends to meet Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address their concerns.

    According to Gupta, the investigation officer submitted the final closure report to the jurisdictional court on March 21, highlighting the need for a comprehensive review of the case.

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details anr

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation vkp

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation

    Newborn baby death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation anr

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation

    Canada police arrests three Indians suspects in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Report anr

    Canada police arrests three Indians in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Report

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Heeramandi Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal receives hate comments on Instagram RBA

    Heeramandi: 'Very bad acting, ruined all episode', Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal receives HATE comments

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details anr

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

    Gold price on May 4: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise AJR

    Gold price on May 4: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

    Vettaiyan Amitabh Bachchan marks his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth; both reunite after Hum RBA

    Vettaiyan: Amitabh Bachchan marks his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth; both reunite after Hum

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon