Telangana Police's DGP questions Rohith Vemula closure report, hints at further probe
Speaking to a news organisation, the DGP said, "There are some doubts with the report. We will request the court to look into the case." He stressed the need for a deeper probe, citing concerns raised by Vemula's mother and others.
The Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana, Ravi Gupta, expressed his thoughts regarding the closure report issued by the state police on Hyderabad student Rohit Vemula's suicide case. Gupta highlighted alleged discrepancies in the report and announced intentions to seek court intervention and further investigations into the matter.
Gupta disclosed plans to file a petition in court, seeking permission for additional investigations. He revealed that the closure report had been prepared by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, before November 2023, based on the investigation conducted at that time.
"We will find out if the investigation officer did not bring other information to the notice of the higher authorities," Gupta added.
The Telangana Police's closure report, released on Friday, asserted that Vemula was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 out of fear that his "real caste" would be exposed. The report also absolved the accused, citing insufficient evidence.
In response, Rohith Vemula's family announced plans to legally challenge the closure report. Raja Vemula, his brother, highlighted the pending decision by the district collector regarding the family's Scheduled Caste (SC) status, prompting the police to reconsider further investigation.
Rohith Vemula death case: Telangana Police gives clean chit to all accused
Moreover, the family intends to meet Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address their concerns.
According to Gupta, the investigation officer submitted the final closure report to the jurisdictional court on March 21, highlighting the need for a comprehensive review of the case.
