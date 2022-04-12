Milk, tofu to almonds: Food items to add in your diet if you are calcium deficient

Calcium is regarded as one of the most vital nutrients required by our bodies. Calcium is essential for bone strength development. Aside from that, calcium aids in blood circulation, muscular development, and the transmission of information from the brain to various regions of the body. For proper nutrition, an adult needs ingest 1000 mg of calcium each day.

Calcium is regarded as one of the most vital nutrients required by our bodies. Calcium is essential for bone strength development. Aside from that, calcium aids in blood circulation, muscular development, and the transmission of information from the brain to various regions of the body. For proper nutrition, an adult needs ingest 1000 mg of calcium each day. Here are 5 important food items one should add to their diet: 1. One should add various leafy green vegetables like spinach,celery, kale , cabbage and more. One can add fruits like oranges, kiwi, dried apricots, dates, berries and more to their diet.

2. Milk is regarded to be one of the best calcium sources. Milk, on the other hand, lacks vitamin D, necessitating the addition of something to aid in calcium absorption. Regular milk might be tough to consume if you are lactose intolerant. In that situation, soy milk is an option. It's high in calcium, but it's also high in protein and vitamin D. 3. A cup of almonds contains around 385 mg of calcium, which is enough to provide more than one-third of the body's calcium requirements.