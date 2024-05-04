Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB to restrict daily power consumption, enforce 10 paise surcharge per unit

    Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is implementing measures to manage increasing power demand. Additionally, a surcharge of 19 paise per unit is being introduced in electricity bills, with 10 paise designated as a fuel surcharge for March.

    Kerala: KSEB to restrict daily power consumption, enforce 10 paise surcharge per unit anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 4, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The increasing power demand has compelled the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to enforce limitations on power usage during peak hours. Concurrently, Kerala's daily power consumption reached a new peak on Thursday (May 02), reaching 114.18 million units. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has appealed to consumers to curtail power usage between 10 pm and 2 am and collaborate with the board to address the crisis.

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

    With the implementation of electricity regulations in the state, there will also be a hike in rates. The latest decision involves levying a surcharge of 19 paise per unit on electricity in this month's bill. This includes the introduction of a 10-paise surcharge in addition to the existing 9-paise. Additionally, an extra 10 paise is being charged as a fuel surcharge for March.

     K. Krishnankutty, responded to the media today, expressing approval of sector-wise electricity regulation. He noted positive outcomes from the initiative, citing a reduction of 200 MW within a single day in the Mannarkkad area since its implementation began yesterday. The Minister clarified that power control lasts only for 10 to 15 minutes and emphasized that the regulation aims to provide some control to large industrialists. Additionally, he assured that domestic users will not be affected by sector-wise electricity regulation.

    As part of the imposed restrictions, KSEB has instructed large industries to adjust their power consumption schedules, avoiding operations between 10 pm and 1 am. Additionally, the board has urged the water authority and the irrigation department to reschedule the operation of motor pumps and lift irrigation pumps in a manner that does not disrupt water distribution.

    Commercial establishments and shops have been instructed to switch off power connections to hoardings, decorative lights, and signboards. Additionally, the board has advised households to set their air conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius. Deputy chief engineers have been tasked with making on-field arrangements to minimize consumption, following these directives.
     

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details anr

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

    Newborn baby death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation anr

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation

    Kerala: coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon May 04 and 05 2024; Check anr

    Kerala: Coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon; Check

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar anr

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Police's DGP questions Rohith Vemula closure report, hints at further probe AJR

    Telangana Police's DGP questions Rohith Vemula closure report, hints at further probe

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Heeramandi Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal receives hate comments on Instagram RBA

    Heeramandi: 'Very bad acting, ruined all episode', Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal receives HATE comments

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details anr

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

    Gold price on May 4: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise AJR

    Gold price on May 4: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon