5 DIY lip scrubs you need this summer for exfoliating chapped lips

Nothing is more unattractive or painful than dry, sandpaper lips. Sure, you can swipe on some lip balm and be on your way, but as it wears off, you're back at square one. Lip scrubs, which slough off dead skin cells to smooth and soften your lips, are in handy here. They're also an excellent technique to prepare your lips for the application of lipsticks, stains, and glosses. Here are 5 easy-to-make lip scrubs for summer: 1: Those of us who use coconut oil on our hair are well aware of its numerous advantages. It includes vitamin F, which aids in the renewal of skin cells and the retention of moisture. As a result, this is ideal for our lips. 1 teaspoon coconut oil, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon honey are required for this lip scrub. Combine the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Make cautious not to over-mix the sugar. You don't want it to disintegrate. Then, combine the ingredients in a small container. You're now ready to use your new moisturising scrub!

2. Lemon lip scrubs are perfect for spring since they have a fresh, clean aroma. Lemons include acids that can aid in anti-aging and skin radiance. To make this scrub, combine 1 to 2 tablespoons white sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon oil, honey, and coconut oil. So you're done with coconut oil? Feel free to substitute olive or jojoba oil. Combine your ingredients. Make sure the oil and sugars are well combined with the honey. Put it in a lip scrub bottle and you're done!

3. Strawberries include Vitamin C, which can help smooth out the texture of your lips and protect them from the sun. As a result, this scrub will aid in keeping our lips looking lush and plumped. You'll need 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of cane sugar, 1 strawberry, and 1 teaspoon of honey to make this lip scrub. Combine all of the ingredients, except the strawberry, in a mixing bowl. Take your strawberry and crush it with your spoon after you've reached a decent consistency. Then stir in your strawberries. When you're finished, place it in a small container and you're ready to use your delectable lip scrub.

4. Isn't sipping a cool coffee on a warm afternoon the ideal way to combat the heat? But did you know that the same components may also be used to produce a lip scrub? In a small bowl, combine coffee powder and granulated sugar, then add coconut oil and stir thoroughly. That's all there is to it!