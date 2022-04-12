Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss to clear skin: 5 benefits of drinking pre-soaked coriander seeds in morning

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 8:13 PM IST

    Whole coriander seeds are very frequently used in cooking because of the great flavour they provide to curries, veggies, and soups. Did you know, though, that including coriander water into your diet as a morning routine might provide several health benefits? Here are some benefits you need to know:

    Coriander powder is a prominent spice in Indian cookery and a condiment present in practically every home. Whole coriander seeds are very frequently used in cooking because of the great flavour they provide to curries, veggies, and soups.

    Did you know, though, that including coriander water into your diet as a morning routine might provide several health benefits? Here are some you need to know: 

    Improve immunity: Coriander is believed to promote immunity since the antioxidants included in it aid to reduce free radical activity in the body. Keeping your body's first line of defence strong can aid in the battle against several diseases, including COVID-19, which is now ravaging the planet.

    Also Read | 5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat

    Enrich with vitamins: Coriander is high in vitamins K, C, and A, which help to strengthen the hair. All of these are extremely important for hair strength and development. Drinking coriander water first thing in the morning can help decrease hair loss and breaking. In addition, you can use coriander oil or hair masks.

    Flush out toxins: Coriander is a diuretic, therefore it might assist you in flushing out toxins from your body. Drinking coriander water first thing in the morning might help you purify your system and have a fresh start.

    Also Read | From skin, hair to health: Incredible benefits of jeera water for your skin

    Helps with digestion and weight loss: Coriander contains digestive characteristics that have made it a prominent seed in Iranian medicine for digestive issues. Drinking coriander water in the morning can assist enhance digestion and metabolism throughout the day. Both of these qualities can help with weight loss.

    Clear skin: Coriander is high in iron and contains anti-fungal and anti-bacterial qualities, which help to reduce acne, pigmentation, and scarring. Drinking coriander water in the morning might give you a beautiful glow and clean, smooth skin.

    Also Read | Peppermint Oil: Incredible uses of this herbal medicine for health and beauty

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes RBA

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation - adt

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here -adt

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Recent Stories

    football Who is Lord Karan Bilimoria, the British Indian entrepreneur added to Ricketts family's Chelsea bid snt

    Who is Lord Karan Bilimoria, the British Indian entrepreneur added to Ricketts family's Chelsea bid?

    5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat gcw

    5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat

    Gunshots in Brooklyn subway station updates

    Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway station in US during morning rush

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai with husband Bharat drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai with husband Bharat

    Meet Urfi Javed's mother Zakiya Sultana; check out her pictures RBA

    Meet Urfi Javed's mother Zakiya Sultana; check out her pictures

    Recent Videos

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon