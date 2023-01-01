Happy New Year 2023: Images, greetings, quotes and status to share on Facebook, WhatsApp on January 1

Everyone will say goodbye to 2022, the year that gave us our lives back. After two years of Covid restrictions, people have returned to normalcy, so enjoy the New Year and welcome 2023 with your family and friends.

Getty Photos

Happy 2023 New Year! On January 1, 2023, we will usher in the New Year. Celebrate the new beginnings with our warmest wishes, photographs, greetings, messages, and quotations. You may share it with family and friends on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.



Getty Photos

Every year, the festivities begin on New Year's Eve (December 31) and go on until the early morning hours of January 1. Remember to wish your loved ones and check in on them as you commemorate the event by recalling wonderful memories.



Getty Photos

Happy New Year Quotes

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end - Seneca

Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow - Albert Einstein

If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello - Paulo Coehlo

You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step - Martin Luther King

Another night like the rest. It’s just another New Year’s Eve. Let’s make it the best.

Celebrate what you want to see more of - Tom Peters



Getty Photos

New Year's Eve wishes to family Happy New Year's Eve. It is time to thank God for a great year and seek his blessings for the upcoming year.

Happy New Year's Eve wishes to my family who has always been there for me. Looking forward to another amazing year with you.

Happy New Year's Eve! Never ever take along the negative thoughts and bad memories with you into the New Year. Always carry the good things to make it a good year.

A very Happy New Year's Eve to my loving family. May we are always there for each other, always there to make every celebration so memorable.

Happy New Year's Eve! May New Year 2023 bring success filled with peace hope and togetherness in our family. We love you and wish you God’s blessings.

Getty Photos

2023 is going to bring some big new changes for you, but hopefully, you're happy being stuck with the same old me. Happy New Year.

The best thing I did this year was fall in love with you. Here's to making more memories together in 2023! Happy New Year my love

A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

I'm so proud of all your accomplishments this year - and I just can't wait to see what you do in the next. Happy New Year.

Getty Photos