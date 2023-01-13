Happy Lohri 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, significance and more; check details

As we prepare to celebrate Lohri, let us know the Shubh muhurat, samagri requirements, and day-of rituals. Lohri is traditionally celebrated the day before Makar Sankranti.

Lohri is one of the most important festivals in Punjab and several other Northern Indian regions. Lohri celebrates the hope in people's hearts as they look forward to a new year of possibilities. Lohri signifies the fire element. This is the element that represents pure energy. It is an age-old tradition to celebrate the beginning of the harvest season with the Lohri festival. It is when people express their gratitude and thanks to Lord Sun for its generous blessings in assisting them with a healthy crop.



The night of Lohri is said to be the longest night of the year, after which the days begin to lengthen and the nights shorten. The sun's movement towards the North is known as Uttarayan, and it occurs after a lengthy fall or winter known as Dakshinayan.



People celebrate Lohri as a celebration of the Sun God and Fire when the sun moves from the Tropic of Capricorn to the Tropic of Cancer. According to the Hindu calendar, Lohri symbolises the end of winter on the final day of 'Poush' and the beginning of 'Magha,' which is exactly when the sun changes its course, and it falls on January 13th of every calendar year according to the Gregorian calendar.

When is Lohri 2023?

According to Drik Panchang, Lohri is on January 14th 2023

Time: Lohri Sankranti Moment on January 14th 2023, at 20.57

Significance

Lohri is a festival in which people worship fire and the sun. The celebration of Lohri is related to numerous well-known stories, the most important of which is the legend of Dulla Bhatti. He lived during the reign of the legendary King Akbar. He was widely known as a Muslim robber and a kind person. Dulha Bhatti handed the stolen riches to the needy. He attempted to save Hindu females and arranged marriages between them and Hindu boys.



Celebrations

The major attraction of Lohri is the lighting of a massive sacred bonfire, which is regarded a very heavenly and holy ceremony symbolising Lord Agni's presence and blessings, and people congregate to sing and dance around it. People worship and pray, and they also toss sacred food (peanuts, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds, Rewaris, and so on) into the fire while dancing around it.

The celebrations continue with seductive bhangra dancing. People in Punjab, Haryana, and other Northern regions wear traditional attire and dance to the beat of dohl. People dance to the drum's or Dhol's sounds and chant religious melodies, making the entire event riveting and joyful.

