Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Lohri 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat, Tithi, significance and more; check details

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    As we prepare to celebrate Lohri, let us know the Shubh muhurat, samagri requirements, and day-of rituals. Lohri is traditionally celebrated the day before Makar Sankranti.

    Getty Photos

    Lohri is one of the most important festivals in Punjab and several other Northern Indian regions. Lohri celebrates the hope in people's hearts as they look forward to a new year of possibilities. Lohri signifies the fire element. This is the element that represents pure energy. It is an age-old tradition to celebrate the beginning of the harvest season with the Lohri festival. It is when people express their gratitude and thanks to Lord Sun for its generous blessings in assisting them with a healthy crop.
     

    Getty Photos

    The night of Lohri is said to be the longest night of the year, after which the days begin to lengthen and the nights shorten. The sun's movement towards the North is known as Uttarayan, and it occurs after a lengthy fall or winter known as Dakshinayan.
     

    Getty Photos

    People celebrate Lohri as a celebration of the Sun God and Fire when the sun moves from the Tropic of Capricorn to the Tropic of Cancer. According to the Hindu calendar, Lohri symbolises the end of winter on the final day of 'Poush' and the beginning of 'Magha,' which is exactly when the sun changes its course, and it falls on January 13th of every calendar year according to the Gregorian calendar.

    Getty Photos

    When is Lohri 2023?
    According to Drik Panchang, Lohri is on January 14th 2023
    Time: Lohri Sankranti Moment on January 14th 2023, at 20.57

    Getty Photos

    Significance
    Lohri is a festival in which people worship fire and the sun. The celebration of Lohri is related to numerous well-known stories, the most important of which is the legend of Dulla Bhatti. He lived during the reign of the legendary King Akbar. He was widely known as a Muslim robber and a kind person. Dulha Bhatti handed the stolen riches to the needy. He attempted to save Hindu females and arranged marriages between them and Hindu boys.
     

    Getty Photos

    Celebrations
    The major attraction of Lohri is the lighting of a massive sacred bonfire, which is regarded a very heavenly and holy ceremony symbolising Lord Agni's presence and blessings, and people congregate to sing and dance around it. People worship and pray, and they also toss sacred food (peanuts, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds, Rewaris, and so on) into the fire while dancing around it.

    Getty Photos

    The celebrations continue with seductive bhangra dancing. People in Punjab, Haryana, and other Northern regions wear traditional attire and dance to the beat of dohl. People dance to the drum's or Dhol's sounds and chant religious melodies, making the entire event riveting and joyful.

     

    Getty Photos

    The major food items in Lohri celebrations are sugarcane products such as gurh and gachak. In actuality, the Lohri celebration commemorates the January sugarcane harvest. During this auspicious occasion, Gajak and Sarson da saag are traditionally served with Makki di roti, groundnuts, radish, and jaggery.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for January 13, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Aquarius; good day for Aries AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 13, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Aquarius; good day for Aries

    Numerology Prediction for January 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    6 ways to avoid fungi, germs, and bacteria from your gym wear and equipment RBA

    6 ways to avoid fungi, germs, and bacteria from your gym wear and equipment

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather RBA

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather

    Numerology Prediction for January 11 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Use 'teacher', it's more gender-neutral than 'sir' or 'madam': Kerala child rights panel - adt

    Use 'teacher', it's more gender-neutral than 'sir' or 'madam': Kerala child rights panel

    Threatened harassed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to LG AJR

    'Threatened, harassed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Delhi LG

    football Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr Ronaldo vs PSG Messi in Saudi Arabia Date Time Venue Tickets Where to watch in India live streaming snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    BTS Jimin, Taeyang starrer collab VIBE is out, fans hail, 'That's a bop' vma

    BTS Jimin, Taeyang starrer collab VIBE is out, fans hail, 'That's a bop'

    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details AJR

    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon