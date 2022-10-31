Happy Halloween 2022: Spooky wishes, scary quotes/messages, Images, humorous Facebook/Whatsapp status to share

Every year on October 31, people celebrate Halloween. It is the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints, as well as the start of the three-day season of Allhallowtide, which culminates with All Souls' Day.

Although Halloween is not as popular in India, Halloween fever is fast catching up with millennials. The practice of paying honour to the deceased and warding off evil ghosts will be observed on October 31st this year.

Many individuals are already getting enthusiastic, arranging themed parties or heading to clubs. Halloween is an old Celtic celebration observed on the final day of harvest in Europe and America. Halloween has evolved into a huge worldwide holiday. Here are some heartfelt thoughts and hilarious quotations to send this Halloween to your friends and family.



Happy Halloween 2022: Wishes and Messages Don’t let yourself become a dinner item for the Halloween zombies. Be the hunter tonight, don’t be the prey. Wishing you a great, happy Halloween!

Hope your night is so happy, it makes you glow from the inside out

A Merry Halloween. Wishing you a night filled with good old-fashioned fun

On this Halloween, my only wish is to scare you the most with my spooky looks and jokes…. Get ready to have the biggest blast of this season.

Halloween is the time to loosen up and give these ghosts, vampires and witches a tough competition…. I am sure you will win the competition…. Happy Halloween to you.

When witches go riding, and black cats are seen; the moon laughs and whispers, it’s near Halloween.

Pumpkin carving and ghost hunting. Trick or treating and witch-hunting. This will be a bone-chilling Halloween!

No matter how well I get dressed for Halloween, I know I am going to lose to you because you make one hell of a monster…. Best wishes on Halloween to you.

Watch out for the black cat in my window and a cute little pumpkin on my door…. Find out spooky ghost in my garden and a dreadful witch on my porch…. With the scene all set, wake up its Halloween… Warm wishes on a scary and deadly Halloween.

I wish that the night of Halloween is a dreadful, creepy, scary and spooky…. May you have whole lot of fun and excitement…. Wishing you a very Happy Halloween…. Sending you thrilling wishes with lots of drama on this magical night…. Always be blessed!!!

Michael Myers with his creepy eyes; Jason, Freddy, Pennywise. As you look out your window, they all draw near. Don’t be afraid – Halloween is here!

When black cats prowl and pumpkins shine, when shivery shivers run down your spine, when ghosts and goblins ring the chime, beware and be scared – it’s Halloween time!

So much candy, so little time.

Tonight, I am wishing you an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with creepy memories and deadly encounters. Happy Halloween!

Wishing you the best Halloween sugar high.

I love you just boo-cause.

Ghosts and goblins, spooks galore, scary witches at your door, jack-o-lanterns smiling bright, wishing you a haunting night.

The witching hour has begun.

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." –William Shakespeare

May your candy supply last you well into the Christmas season.

Pumpkins, candies, spider webs and scary costumes. Halloween is finally here! Now go out there and scare them away. Happy Halloween!

Wishing you a Halloween full of treats! Remember though that if you eat them all at once you may turn into a green looking monster.

“Wishing you a costume that fits comfortably, good trick-or-treating weather—and an awesome haul!”

“Have I mentioned lately how great you are? Because you’re pretty great. Hope your Halloween is great, too.”

“You light up my life like a full harvest moon. Today and all year, I feel really lucky to know you.”

“Happy Halloween! Have fun, stay safe and avoid the zombie apocalypse.”

“Bet you’ll have the coolest costume on the block. Can’t wait to see it!”

Happy Halloween 2022: Quotes and Status Halloween is the time to bring out the child in us… it is the time to have fun and enjoy to the fullest… On this day, I wish that you never grow up…. I wish that you enjoy this day with excitement and thrill…. Happy Halloween my dear friend.

With Halloween coming soon, I have started my search for the scariest costume to look spookiest on this day but soon I realized that there is nothing more frightening than the clothes in your closet…. Ha Ha Ha…. Sending warm Halloween wishes on this wonderful day.

The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. I hope you get to enjoy them all in your lifetime. Happy Halloween.

Have a spooky and exciting Halloween! Or my spirit will torment you for the rest of your days. Happy Halloween, my fellow troublemaker.

I was told by someone that on this Halloween you are going to dress in a witch costume but you can fool everyone and not me as I know that you are already wearing one…. Just joking… Please don’t cast your spell on me…. Wishing you a very Happy Halloween my dear.

You're the cutest pumpkin in the patch! I hope that you have a scary good time. Happy Halloween.

I wish that Halloween charges up your broomstick and also your soul with more power…. I wish that the full moon brighten your life with new things. Wishing you and your dear ones a very spooky and Happy Halloween full of enjoyment and happiness!!!

In the treat basket of this family, you're the full-size candy bar. Thanks for being the best! Happy Halloween.

This season is sweet and fun! No wonder it makes me think of you. I hope you have a spooky and great day. Happy Halloween.

No matter how old you get but you are never enough old to dress up for Halloween…. Your magic to scare us all is never going to fade but is going to get better and spookier…. Please pardon me for my bad joke. Happy Halloween to you!!!!

