Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status, greetings and quotes, images to share

Happy Gurpurab: Here is a list of wishes, greetings, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your loved ones this Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhism, will be observed on Tuesday, November 8. The day falls on the night of the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. 15 days before the anniversary, Guru Nanak Jayanti festivities get underway.

During this period, devotees organise "Langar Seva" at the gurudwara. Then, two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is performed throughout all gurudwaras. It is customary to hold Nagarkirtan one day before the birth anniversary. It is a parade in which worshippers chant sacred songs.



We have created a selection of wishes that you might send to your loved ones to commemorate the occasion: Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab!

Warm wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. May this day bring lots of joy and happiness to your life!

May Wahe Guru give you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.

Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.

The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters, women are visibly the cause.

If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, and bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab! Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji's birth anniversary. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022

Oh my mind, always keep the true Lord’s thoughts inside you and experience the bliss of peace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Heartiest wishes to you and your beloved family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti!

