Toilet Seat Keeps Sliding? Try These Easy DIY Fixes At Home Before Replacing It
Is your toilet seat constantly sliding around? Before replacing it, try these simple DIY fixes at home. From tightening bolts to adding rubber pads, these easy tricks can secure it.
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Here's what you need to do if your toilet seat is sliding..
The main reason a toilet seat slides is because the mounting bolts connecting it to the commode get loose from repeated use. Over time, plastic parts can also wear out, the hinges might get damaged, or maybe the seat wasn't fitted properly in the first place. These are the usual culprits behind that wobbly seat.
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Main reasons for a sliding toilet seat
If the seat is wobbly, first check the bolts or nuts at the back. Depending on the model, you'll find them either on top or underneath the commode. You can use a screwdriver and pliers to tighten them. But be careful! Don't tighten them too much, or you might crack the plastic bolt or even damage the commode.
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First, tighten the mounting bolts
If the problem continues even after tightening the bolts, you need to inspect the seat's hinges and plastic fittings. If they look worn out from long use, just tightening them won't help. In that case, it's best to replace those specific parts or call a plumber for help.
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Check the condition of the spare parts
What if the bolts are tight but the seat still slides? Just stick some rubber or non-slip pads on the underside of the seat. This gives it a solid grip and stops it from moving side-to-side. It's a really easy and super cheap solution.
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Use of non-slip pads
If you see any cracks on the toilet seat or if the hinges are completely broken, you have to buy a new one. It's actually dangerous to keep using a loose seat. If you find it difficult to repair it yourself, it's always safer to get it fixed by a skilled plumber.
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When should a new seat be installed?
Disclaimer: This information is for general guidance only. Don't apply too much pressure when tightening fittings, as this can cause damage. For bigger problems, always get help from a plumber or an expert.
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