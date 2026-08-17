Want to See Both Sunrise, Sunset? This Unique Viewpoint in India Has It All
Imagine watching the first rays of sunrise and the golden glow of sunset from the same viewpoint. Discover this remarkable Indian destination and why it offers a rare experience for travellers and photographers.
Hill Station
We all know the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. On trips, we often climb hills to catch the sunrise and then the sunset. But what if you could see both from the same place? India has such a fantastic spot in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. The Tip in Top viewpoint, one of Lansdowne's highest points, offers this unique experience. From here, you get a stunning, clear view of dense hills, green valleys, and the distant snow-covered Himalayan ranges.
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A golden sunrise over the Himalayas.
If you reach Tip in Top early in the morning, you'll see a magical sight. The golden sun slowly climbs up from behind the misty mountains. The view is simply out of this world when the sun's rays touch the Himalayan peaks. In the evening, the same spot transforms. The sky puts on a show of colours as the sun sets behind the hills, creating a beautiful scene.
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How is this 360-degree view possible?
So, how can you see both sunrise and sunset from one place? The Tip-in-Top viewpoint sits on a hill with a full 360-degree panoramic view. This means you can clearly see both the eastern and western skies without any blockage. To get here, head to Tip-in-Top View Point, Lansdowne, in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. It's just 1.5 to 2 km from the main town, so you can easily walk or take a vehicle. It's a must-visit for anyone who wants to see this beautiful natural show.
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