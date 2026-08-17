So, how can you see both sunrise and sunset from one place? The Tip-in-Top viewpoint sits on a hill with a full 360-degree panoramic view. This means you can clearly see both the eastern and western skies without any blockage. To get here, head to Tip-in-Top View Point, Lansdowne, in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. It's just 1.5 to 2 km from the main town, so you can easily walk or take a vehicle. It's a must-visit for anyone who wants to see this beautiful natural show.

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