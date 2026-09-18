1. Massive savings on daily groceries:

You can save a lot of money on daily essentials like wheat flour, dal, and rice.

Aashirvaad Atta (10 kg): This has an MRP of Rs 612, but DMart sells it for Rs 545. You directly save Rs 67.

Dal (1 kg - DMart Premia): This costs Rs 155 at DMart against an MRP of Rs 197. You save Rs 42 here.

These small discounts add up to big savings on your monthly budget.

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