Vastu Tips: 8 Things to Remove From Your Main Door to Attract Good Fortune
According to Vastu, we often make small mistakes, knowingly or unknowingly, that can lead to money problems. You should never, ever keep certain things in front of your main door.
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Vastu Tips
According to Vastu Shastra, your main door is a super sacred spot. It's not just for air and light; devotees believe it's how positive energy and even Goddess Lakshmi enter your home. That's why your entrance should always be clean and beautiful. But if you unknowingly place the wrong things here, you could be inviting Vastu defects and negative vibes inside.
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8 Things You Should Not Keep at the Main Entrance:
1. Dustbin: Never keep a dustbin near your main door. It attracts negativity, bad smells, and pests, which can cause health problems.2. Messy Footwear: Don't leave your shoes and slippers scattered around the entrance. Keep them neatly in a shoe rack placed to the side.3. Heavy Furniture: Avoid placing large cupboards or heavy items right in front of the door. They block the flow of positive energy and make it difficult to move around.4. Brooms and Mops: It's considered inauspicious to leave cleaning items near the main door. You should store them somewhere out of sight.5. Dead or Dry Plants: If you have withered plants at your entrance, remove them immediately. Replace them with fresh, green plants for beauty and good fortune.6. Mirror Facing the Door: Vastu experts believe a mirror opposite the main door reflects positive energy right back outside.7. Water Leaks: Leaking pipes or stagnant water near the entrance are a big no-no. They signify financial loss and create an unclean environment. Get any leaks fixed right away.8. Damaged Doors: Your main door shouldn't creak. Make sure the lock works properly and the handle isn't broken. A well-maintained door is crucial.
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What items should be placed at the main entrance?
So, what should you have at your main entrance? You should create a calm and peaceful vibe. Make sure you have good lighting with bright lamps or lights. Decorate your doorstep every day with beautiful rangolis, torans, and fresh flowers. Placing green plants here also creates a lovely, welcoming atmosphere.
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