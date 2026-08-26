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8 Things You Should Not Keep at the Main Entrance:

1. Dustbin: Never keep a dustbin near your main door. It attracts negativity, bad smells, and pests, which can cause health problems.2. Messy Footwear: Don't leave your shoes and slippers scattered around the entrance. Keep them neatly in a shoe rack placed to the side.3. Heavy Furniture: Avoid placing large cupboards or heavy items right in front of the door. They block the flow of positive energy and make it difficult to move around.4. Brooms and Mops: It's considered inauspicious to leave cleaning items near the main door. You should store them somewhere out of sight.5. Dead or Dry Plants: If you have withered plants at your entrance, remove them immediately. Replace them with fresh, green plants for beauty and good fortune.6. Mirror Facing the Door: Vastu experts believe a mirror opposite the main door reflects positive energy right back outside.7. Water Leaks: Leaking pipes or stagnant water near the entrance are a big no-no. They signify financial loss and create an unclean environment. Get any leaks fixed right away.8. Damaged Doors: Your main door shouldn't creak. Make sure the lock works properly and the handle isn't broken. A well-maintained door is crucial.