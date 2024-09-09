Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Feeling sleepy at work? Avoid these 5 office foods to stay alert and focused

    These five foods make you drowsy at work. To encourage productivity, avoid eating them during working hours.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    There are several meals that, when consumed in the morning, might induce drowsiness. You risk interfering with your work productivity if you order or bring these things to work for lunch. Let's examine five such foods that contribute to workplace drowsiness.

     

    Fried foods

    Eat less fried food, such as French fries, and bakery goods, such as cakes and pastries, as these can make you feel drowsy and exhausted. To maintain an active lifestyle, it is best to avoid eating high-fat items in the office.

     

    Rice

    The carbohydrates in rice are broken down into glucose during digestion. Insulin is released in response to glucose, and this raises the body's levels of chemicals including serotonin and melatonin. These hormones encourage unwinding and drowsiness. Consequently, stay away from having rice during lunch.

     

    Other similar foods

    Numerous additional melatonin-rich meals can aid in relaxation and sleep. Oats, rice, tomatoes, mushrooms, pistachios, eggs, and eggs are some of these foods.

    High-protein diet

    Although a high-protein diet can make you feel tired, it is necessary to get protein if you want to be active all day. Steer clear of excessive consumption of milk, spinach, seeds, soy products, and chicken products. Lethargy and relaxation are brought on by these foods, which take more energy to digest.

     

    Sugar

    Sugar-filled foods may also make you feel drowsy. Although sugar gives the body energy, taking too much of it won't be good for you. Additionally, this may result in a blood sugar rise that makes you feel lethargic. Everything should be consumed in moderation for good health.

