Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Feeling depressed? Here are 7 lifestyle changes to keep sadness at bay

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Research has proved that healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can contribute to better mental health and overall quality of life.

    Depression is a mental health disorder that can cause persistent sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest in activities a person once enjoyed. It is a common disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, and it can significantly impact a person's daily life, work, relationships, and overall well-being.

    Depression can be caused by multiple factors, including genetics, environmental factors, life events, and brain chemistry. While professional treatments such as therapy and medication can be crucial in managing depression, several lifestyle changes can complement these treatments and promote better mental health.

    Yes, lifestyle changes can effectively keep depression at bay. Here are seven lifestyle changes that may help prevent depression:

    Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. At least 30 minutes of physical activity daily is beneficial for your body. 

    Exercise regularly:

    Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. At least 30 minutes of physical activity daily is beneficial for your body. 
     

    Eat a healthy diet:

    A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help improve mood and provide the nutrients your body needs to function correctly.
     

    Get enough sleep:

    Sufficient sleep is essential for physical, mental, and overall well-being. Getting enough naps can help improve mood and reduce stress.

    Practice stress-reducing techniques:

    Activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or other relaxation techniques can help reduce stress and improve mood.
     

    Spend time outdoors:

    Spending time in nature can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. Try to get outside for at least 20-30 minutes every day.

    Connect with others:

    Building and maintaining healthy relationships with friends and family can help reduce loneliness and improve overall mental health.

    Limit alcohol and drug use:

    Substance abuse can increase the risk of depression, so it's essential to limit alcohol and drug use or avoid them altogether.

    Remember, depression is a severe mental health condition, and lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to manage symptoms. If you are struggling with depression, seeking professional help from a mental health professional is essential.

    Also Read: Hypertension or High BP: 8 tips to naturally control and managing your Blood Pressure

    Also Read: Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance vma

    Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance

    Recent Stories

    Why has India struggled to uncover a proper left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin reveals-ayh

    Why has India struggled to uncover a proper left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement? Ashwin reveals

    'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    Delhi Budget 2023 Here is how AAP plans to boost national capital infrastructure gcw

    Delhi Budget 2023: Here's how AAP plans to boost national capital's infrastructure

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys a 'luscious Paan' (Watch)

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys a 'luscious Paan' (Watch)

    Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check - adt

    Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon