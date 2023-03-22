Feeling depressed? Here are 7 lifestyle changes to keep sadness at bay

Research has proved that healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can contribute to better mental health and overall quality of life.

Depression is a mental health disorder that can cause persistent sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest in activities a person once enjoyed. It is a common disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, and it can significantly impact a person's daily life, work, relationships, and overall well-being.

Depression can be caused by multiple factors, including genetics, environmental factors, life events, and brain chemistry. While professional treatments such as therapy and medication can be crucial in managing depression, several lifestyle changes can complement these treatments and promote better mental health.

Yes, lifestyle changes can effectively keep depression at bay. Here are seven lifestyle changes that may help prevent depression:

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. At least 30 minutes of physical activity daily is beneficial for your body.