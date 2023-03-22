Feeling depressed? Here are 7 lifestyle changes to keep sadness at bay
Research has proved that healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can contribute to better mental health and overall quality of life.
Depression is a mental health disorder that can cause persistent sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest in activities a person once enjoyed. It is a common disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, and it can significantly impact a person's daily life, work, relationships, and overall well-being.
Depression can be caused by multiple factors, including genetics, environmental factors, life events, and brain chemistry. While professional treatments such as therapy and medication can be crucial in managing depression, several lifestyle changes can complement these treatments and promote better mental health.
Yes, lifestyle changes can effectively keep depression at bay. Here are seven lifestyle changes that may help prevent depression:
Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. At least 30 minutes of physical activity daily is beneficial for your body.
Exercise regularly:
Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. At least 30 minutes of physical activity daily is beneficial for your body.
Eat a healthy diet:
A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help improve mood and provide the nutrients your body needs to function correctly.
Get enough sleep:
Sufficient sleep is essential for physical, mental, and overall well-being. Getting enough naps can help improve mood and reduce stress.
Practice stress-reducing techniques:
Activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or other relaxation techniques can help reduce stress and improve mood.
Spend time outdoors:
Spending time in nature can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression. Try to get outside for at least 20-30 minutes every day.
Connect with others:
Building and maintaining healthy relationships with friends and family can help reduce loneliness and improve overall mental health.
Limit alcohol and drug use:
Substance abuse can increase the risk of depression, so it's essential to limit alcohol and drug use or avoid them altogether.
Remember, depression is a severe mental health condition, and lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to manage symptoms. If you are struggling with depression, seeking professional help from a mental health professional is essential.
Also Read: Hypertension or High BP: 8 tips to naturally control and managing your Blood Pressure
Also Read: Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season