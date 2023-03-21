Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season

    Mango is one of the most significant fruits for your skin since it is high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants.
     

    Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Mango contains skin-beneficial vitamins A and C. Vitamin A can make your skin smoother and clearer, whilst vitamin C promotes collagen production and protects your skin from injury.

    Mango also contains antioxidants, which can aid in the battle against pollution and UV damage. Mango may be used on your skin as a mask or scrub or can be eaten to help maintain your skin health. Mangoes can help nourish your skin in the following ways:

    Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season RBA

    Removes dark circles
    Mango is high in vitamin K, which has been shown to lessen the look of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.This vitamin promotes blood circulation in the region, making the skin appear brighter and less puffy.

    Also Read: Good news for 'Feni' lovers: In a first, Goa's heritage drink will soon be available across India

    Avoids premature ageing
    Mango includes antioxidants that may help fight the indications of premature ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines. These antioxidants can shield the skin from the damaging effects of free radicals, which are known to promote cell damage and premature ageing.

    By applying mango pulp to the skin, antioxidants can infiltrate the skin and protect it from damage, allowing it to seem younger and more supple. Furthermore, the vitamin A in mango can aid in lessening the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes, giving you younger-looking skin.

    Also Read: 3 superfoods to aid in alleviating the Omega 3 deficiency

    Skin moisturiser
    Because of the presence of vitamin A, mango pulp can work as a natural skin moisturiser. Mango pulp used on the skin can help prevent dryness and maintain supple and smooth skin.

    Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season RBA

    Acne prevention
    Mango has antioxidants with antibacterial characteristics, which can help fight acne-causing germs. Applying mango pulp to the skin can help reduce acne and irritation.

    Improves the appearance of the skin
    Mango contains vitamins A and C, which help brighten your complexion and eliminate dark spots. Applying mango pulp on your skin might help it seem lighter and brighter overall.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for March 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 21 2023 Aries Capricorn Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 21, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Virgo

    Daily Horoscope for March 20, 2023: Be cautious Cancer; good day for Taurus, Aries AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 20, 2023: Be cautious Cancer; good day for Taurus, Aries

    Numerology Prediction for March 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 20 to March 26, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 20 to March 26, 2023

    Recent Stories

    From news consumption to Black Lives Matter 5 ways Twitter changed our lives gcw

    From news consumption to #BlackLivesMatter: 5 ways Twitter changed our lives

    Numerology Prediction for March 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 21 2023 Aries Capricorn Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 21, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Virgo

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table snt

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

    Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

    Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon