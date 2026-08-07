Fatty Liver: 5 Simple Ways to Fight This Growing Health Problem
Fatty liver, which is basically fat build-up in the liver, is becoming a huge health issue. It's not just affecting older people anymore, but also young adults and even kids.
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What is fatty liver?
Fatty liver, where fat builds up in your liver, is becoming a major health worry. It's not just for the elderly; it's now common among young people and even children. A study in 'The Lancet' journal points out that nearly 38.9% of adults show metabolic issues linked to Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), another name for fatty liver.
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Fatty liver disease happens when...
Fatty liver disease happens when too much fat gets stored in the liver cells. The main culprits are usually obesity, insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, and high triglyceride levels. Basically, an unhealthy lifestyle is a big reason. To reverse Grade-1 fatty liver, you need to take a complete, all-round approach.
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Understand fatty liver
You should consult liver specialists and nutritionists to get a clear plan for managing the disease. Making lifestyle changes is super important to tackle this growing health issue. Let's look at what you need to do to help your liver recover from the damage caused by fatty liver.
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Mediterranean Diet
The Mediterranean diet is great for cutting down liver fat. You should add foods like olive oil, nuts, fish, and things rich in fiber and polyphenols to your meals. These foods help your liver heal and work better. Experts have proven that this diet helps restore liver health because it improves how your body handles blood sugar.
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Drinking coffee
Believe it or not, drinking coffee in moderation can lower your risk of fatty liver disease, according to the 'Nutrients Journal'. But here's the catch – have it black, without sugar or cream. For people who already have high liver fat, drinking coffee can cut down their disease risk by up to 35%.
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Simple activities like walking...
To keep fatty liver at bay, you must exercise for at least 150 minutes every week. This is what the 'Frontiers in Nutrition' journal recommends. Simple activities like walking, cycling, swimming, and even strength training are crucial for both your physical and mental well-being.
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'Nutrients Journal'
Research from the 'Nutrients Journal' shows that too much sugar in processed foods can wreck your liver's health. Over time, high sugar intake, along with sodium, bad oils, and saturated fats, damages liver cells. You must avoid soft drinks, packaged snacks, bakery items, and other sugary drinks.
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Losing weight and managing fatty liver
Losing weight and managing fatty liver are directly connected. Even if you lose just 5 to 10 percent of your body weight, it can make a big difference to the fat levels in your liver. Experts say your daily lifestyle choices have a huge impact on how your liver stores fat.
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