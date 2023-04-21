Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes, messages, images to share on Facebook/WhatsApp with loved ones

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid 2023: As the holy month of Ramadan is about to end, Muslims all over the world are preparing to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr.  Check out wishes, messages and imaged to share on WhatsApp and Facebook with your loved ones.

    The most important festival of Muslims is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is also known as Sweet Eid. The festival takes place on the last day of Ramadan, following the sighting of the moon. The Muslim community celebrates this event with pomp and show on this unique day by staring at the half-moon.

    The Eid festival will be held on April 22 this year. Celebrate the occasion with your friends and family by sending them greetings, quotes, images, and status updates.

    Also Read | Eid 2023: 7 ways to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr with friends and family

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 wishes

    1. May Allah's blessings fill your life with joy and open all doors to success now and forever. Happy Eid Mubarak!

    2. Best greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Every day, may Allah bless you.

    3. May Allah shower you with all of his blessings on your days and nights. Happy Eid Mubarak! 

    4. Happy Eid Mubarak! I pray to Allah to grant you a long and healthy life, as well as prosperity and unending happiness.

    5. May Allah's wonderful blessings touch every element of your life and make it joyful. Mubarak Eid ul Fitr.

    6. May Allah continue to bless you and give you strength at every significant stage of your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. 

    7. On the occasion of Eid, I wish you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity. 

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 messages 

    1. Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of joy and happiness. It is a blessed and peaceful day. Most importantly, it is a day to commemorate brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

    2. On the occasion of Eid, I wish you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

    3. May this Eid bring you only the brightest hues. I want to wish you and your family a very merry Eid!

    4. Our prayers were answered. Eid has here to shower us with love, joy, and wealth. Happy Eid to you and your family!

    Also Read | When Is Eid 2023? Time of moon sighting in India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other countries

    5. Happy Eid Mubarak! I pray to Allah to grant you a long and healthy life, as well as prosperity and unending happiness.

    6. May Allah's wonderful blessings touch every element of your life and make it joyful. Mubarak Eid ul Fitr.

    7. On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I pray that Allah would always guide us and show us the right path in life. Happy Eid Mubarak!

    Also Read | Eid 2023: 7 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party

