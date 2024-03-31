Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Easter 2024: 6 easy, creative ways to decorate eggs

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    Decorating Easter eggs is a fun and creative activity enjoyed by people of all ages. Here are six ways to decorate Easter eggs.

    article_image1

    Traditional Dyeing

    This classic method involves dipping hard-boiled eggs into colored dye solutions. You can use store-bought egg dye kits or create your natural dyes using ingredients like food coloring, vinegar, and water. Experiment with different colors and techniques, such as dipping, swirling, or speckling, to achieve unique designs.

    article_image2

    Decoupage

    Decoupage involves adhering pieces of paper, tissue paper, or fabric onto the surface of the egg using a decoupage medium, such as Mod Podge. Cut out small shapes or designs from patterned paper or napkins and carefully apply them to the egg, layering as desired. Finish with a coat of decoupage medium to seal the design.

    article_image3

    Glitter Eggs

    Add sparkle to your Easter eggs by covering them in glitter. Apply craft glue or Mod Podge to the surface of the egg using a brush or sponge applicator, then sprinkle glitter over the glue until fully coated. Shake off any excess glitter and allow the eggs to dry completely before handling.

    article_image4

    Melted Crayon Eggs

    This technique involves using melted crayons to create colorful designs on eggs. Hold a crayon over a hard-boiled egg and gently melt it using a hairdryer or heat gun. As the crayon melts, allow the wax to drip and spread across the surface of the egg, creating vibrant patterns and designs.

    article_image5

    Temporary Tattoos

    Apply temporary tattoos to eggs for quick and easy decoration. Cut out the desired tattoo design, remove the plastic film, and press it firmly onto the surface of a hard-boiled egg. Use a damp cloth to gently press the tattoo onto the egg, ensuring it adheres properly. Carefully peel away the backing to reveal the design.

    article_image6

    Natural Materials

    Get creative with natural materials like leaves, flowers, and herbs to decorate Easter eggs. Place a leaf or flower petal onto the surface of a hard-boiled egg, then wrap it tightly with a section of pantyhose or a piece of cheesecloth, securing it with a rubber band. Gently dip the egg into a dye solution and allow it to dry before removing the natural material to reveal a beautiful botanical print.

