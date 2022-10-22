Diwali 2022: Pamper your pets to the fullest this festive season

From making pet-friendly treats to giving them a gentle massage, there is a lot you can do to make your canine or feline companions feel pampered this Diwali. Family pets cannot be excluded from the festive celebrations. Here are some things you can do to pamper your pet.

Diwali is when pets are scared to continue their routine. Helping to divert their attention and making them stay calm is a challenge for the pet parents. Diwali is a festival celebrated with our loved ones and dear ones, so pets should not be excluded or feel left out when we celebrate the festival of lights. Usually, animals are terrified of firecrackers and naturally afraid of loud bursting sounds. The lingering smell in the air after burning crackers long after the festivities is not a treat for the pets. Anxious and uncomfortable pets need inclusion in the festivities.Here are some ways to ensure your pets too enjoy Diwali: Keep them away from firecrackers; always keep them sanitized:Sanitize your pets' paws, and coats as the gunpowder and firecracker residue can be harmful to pets and poisonous.

Plan a short trip: A short trip with your pet can be of great refuge to both the parent and the pet if you are not keen on celebrations at home. This trip can be relaxing for both you and your pet, and can also be a special bonding time with your pet. Prepare delicious sweets for your pets: Your pets deserve festive treats; laddoos are essential to the festivities. Delicious oats and peanut butter laddoos can be a tasty delight for your pets this Diwali. Chicken treats can make them happy too. Using hemp seed oil and prebiotics in the dishes is excellent for keeping your pets happy and calm. Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali