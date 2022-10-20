Diwali 2022: Soan Papdi season is here! Netizens share hilarious memes; Check out

In the midst of Diwali celebration, how can we overlook the soan papdi ke dabbe that people exchange when they visit each other on Diwali? That being said, it is also that time of year when the two opposing sides launch a Twitter war. Memes and tweets about it are going viral.

One of the most anticipated holidays in India is Diwali. In addition to being a time for Hindu deity worship, the festival of lights also serves as a time for gathering with family and friends. Family and friends share presents and sweets, and the celebrations would not be complete without the Soan Papdi, a very well-liked desi delicacy. This light treat is quite well-liked throughout the festival. The soft on the stomach yellow-colored flaky dry sweet has its own following. Others, however, passionately disagree with it.

Having said that, this is also the time of year when the two opposing factions engage in a verbal battle on Twitter. On the same topic, memes and tweets are trending. Check them out here:

India celebrates the national holiday of Diwali with great passion. On this day, people worship to the goddess Lakshmi, light earthen lamps, exchange sweets, and set off firecrackers. The event is observed in the majority of North Indian states to commemorate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya following a 14-year exile. In other regions of the country, the festival of lights is observed differently and is used to commemorate other occasions.

