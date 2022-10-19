Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Healthier sweet options you can indulge in this festive season

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Diwali is right around the corner, and it is a perfect opportunity for you to attend multiple get-togethers and eat to your heart's out. It is also essential to choose your festive food mindfully. Here are some options you can try out this festive season. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Diwali is almost here, and everyone is looking forward to celebrating the festival with all their friends and family. While it is a perfect opportunity to attend multiple get-togethers and eat all your favourite and delicious sweets, it is also essential that you choose the festive food mindfully if you want to avoid health issues and sudden weight gain. There is no shortage of healthy Indian sweets you can indulge in without feeling guilty. Sugar and maida are the two ingredients that can cause inflammation in your body, increasing your chances of chronic diseases. Have high-protein and high-fibre mithais and sweeten your Diwali delights with natural alternatives. Also, never go overboard. The key is to consume everything in moderate amounts. 

    Image: Getty Images

    What is the usual problem with sweets? According to experts, most sweets have excessive sugar and maida, which usually contains high simple carbs and have a high glycaemic index. It would be better if you could try to reduce the intake of simple carbs during the festive season. This Diwali, you can choose sweets and foods with fewer carbs and sugar and not worry about weight gain.   

    Image: Getty Images

    Choose sweets with a milk base: Milk contains protein and fats. Even if sweets are cream-based, the glycaemic index will be lower. So it is essential that you pick chena (milk protein) over rasmalai (milk fat) and biscuits or cake, which has both sugar and maida. Chena has the most protein, which is later followed by rasmalai and biscuits. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Pick fibre-rich sweets: Besan is high in fibre, and millets come a close second. Having a besan ladoo over ragi sweets and atta ladoo can be a healthier option. Besan has the highest fibre, followed by ragi and atta. So having them as a substitute can help in managing your weight.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Pick sweets with natural sugar or artificial sweeteners:  Having a fresh date with fructose and fibre is a much healthier option than artificial sweeteners; instead of using processed sugar or artificial sweeteners, you can substitute it with some jaggery which has many health benefits. But it is crucial that we consume them in moderate proportions.  

    Moderation is key: It is also good to eat in small portions. By doing this, you can indulge in all the sweets, and delicious food prepared during the Diwali festivities and simultaneously not face any adverse effects on your weight or health. This habit can also be inculcated in your daily food intake, as it can have benefits in the long run. 

    What if you love the high simple carb option? Even if you love simple carb sweets, it is still advisable to make changes in your diet, making it easier for you to manage food during festive activities. Sweets are primarily high in carbs and sometimes high in fat. So, make meals a bit more protein and fibre heavy to compensate. Have a few more spoons of paneer and daal than usual, and reduce roti rice if needed. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 19, 2022: Taurus, Virgo be careful, good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 19 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Solar eclipse on October 25 When where will the eclipse be visible Will it be visible in India gcw

    Solar eclipse on October 25: When, where will the eclipse be visible? Will it be visible in India?

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countries

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countr

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones RBA

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

    Recent Stories

    Asianet News Dialogues: Former CEC Dr SY Quraishi on meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Muslim population

    Exclusive: 'No Muslim will have an objection to being called Bharatiya Mussalman'

    Asianet News Dialogues: Former CEC Dr SY Quraishi on meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and beef issue

    Exclusive: 'Mohan Bhagwat said Hindus should not look for Shivling under every mosque'

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 19, 2022: Taurus, Virgo be careful, good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 19 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Jammu and Kashmir: SIA conducts raid at social media user's home for publishing anti-India content AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: SIA conducts raid at social media user's home for publishing anti-India content

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon