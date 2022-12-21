Christmas 2022: 2 tips to help you party harder without hurting your gut

The gut rest is commonly referred to as a detox or cleanse, which aims to restore balance in our gut microbiome and promote the removal of waste from our body. It is an important component in our body and therefore it is mandatory to have a healthier gut even when you are partying during these holidays.

It is officially the party season of the year. This time of the year is incomplete with gatherings and parties with family, friends, and colleagues. We often go off routine and indulge in treats and celebratory drinks. Thus this results in us bombarding our digestive system with sugars, carbs, and inflammatory toxins. Unfortunately, it raises the acidity level of our stomach, and throws the gut bacteria out of balance resulting in the development of bad gut bacteria that will consume sugar for energy. It also destroys the lining of microvilli, which will not allow them to absorb essential nutrients. Thus, it can lead to chronic, systemic inflammation of our gut. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: A detailed glance at the days of Christmas and its Meaning Opening up on the significance of a good gut, Harshavardhan S, Co-Founder and CEO of Lil’ Goodness, in an interview quote to a publication, said, "Our stomach and intestinal tract are more than just part of the digestive system. Our gut health is the centre of the immune system. Moreover, the gut and the brain are linked both physically and biochemically. And they communicate information back and forth continually. Therefore, a gut rest post-party is essential." Sajeev Nair, Founder & Chairman of Vieroots Wellness Solutions, has shared two pivotal tips to help you party without hurting your gut excessively.

1. Most alcoholic beverages hurt our gut microbiome severely: Folklore suggests that alcohol is good for gut health. But the fact is that most alcoholic drinks are damaging and detrimental to gut health. As alcohol can kill or reduce the colonies of good bacteria, which will result in the formation of bad bacteria and cause conditions like a leaky gut. The only exception is red wine, which due to its high polyphenol content, is quite good for the gut microbiome. Some researchers think beer also has this quality. But, the overall evidence is inconclusive, and given the typical high consumption of beer, the risks clearly outweigh any possible benefits if at all.

