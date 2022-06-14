Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese food to Ketchup to Potato Chips: 6 food items can increase the risk of 'Cardiovascular Disease'

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    In studies, the consumption of a high salt, sugar and refined carbohydrate diet has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Here is a list that may help you to be aware that these daily eating habits can harm you

    Choosing choices to avoid health concerns has been fashionable in recent years. In studies, consuming a high salt, sugar, and refined carbohydrate diet has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. This list may assist you in being more conscious of how your regular eating habits might hurt you.

    White bread
    Traditional white bread consumption has been linked to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. It's high in starch, which can induce bloating, constipation, and acid reflux in the stomach. According to research, white bread absorbs and digests fast, causing blood sugar levels to rise swiftly.

    Ketchup
    With your samosas, French fries, and as a side dip, ketchup or tomato sauce is a good buddy. However, it is likely to be high in salt.
     

    =

    Chinese Takeout
    Chinese takeaway is your meal after a long day at work. The dumplings and Manchurian balls with fried rice look delicious, but the cuisine is heavy in salt, fat, and sugar, raising your blood pressure and increasing your risk of a heart attack.

    Cereals
    Even a regular morning meal that appears to be appropriate for a balanced diet, such as sugary cereals, might put your health in danger. According to research, eating carbs and sugar first thing in the morning might cause inflammation, leading to a need for more sweets throughout the day.

    Cereals

    Outside Juices
    Yes, you desire those fresh juices in the summer, and most of us drink them as a sugar substitute. However, most juice bars and restaurants add refined sugar to the fresh juice. The best way to eat them is to make them yourself.

    Outside Juices

    Potato Chips
    You'll need chips to snack on while binge-watching, but those processed potato chips aren't good for your diet. They're yummy, but they're not good for your heart. Calories, salt, and fat are all rich in them.

    These are a few everyday meals that might cause a heart attack or stroke if consumed regularly.
     

