Chinese food to Ketchup to Potato Chips: 6 food items can increase the risk of 'Cardiovascular Disease'

Choosing choices to avoid health concerns has been fashionable in recent years. In studies, consuming a high salt, sugar, and refined carbohydrate diet has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. This list may assist you in being more conscious of how your regular eating habits might hurt you.

White bread

Traditional white bread consumption has been linked to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. It's high in starch, which can induce bloating, constipation, and acid reflux in the stomach. According to research, white bread absorbs and digests fast, causing blood sugar levels to rise swiftly.

Ketchup

With your samosas, French fries, and as a side dip, ketchup or tomato sauce is a good buddy. However, it is likely to be high in salt.



Chinese Takeout

Chinese takeaway is your meal after a long day at work. The dumplings and Manchurian balls with fried rice look delicious, but the cuisine is heavy in salt, fat, and sugar, raising your blood pressure and increasing your risk of a heart attack.

Cereals

Even a regular morning meal that appears to be appropriate for a balanced diet, such as sugary cereals, might put your health in danger. According to research, eating carbs and sugar first thing in the morning might cause inflammation, leading to a need for more sweets throughout the day.



Outside Juices

Yes, you desire those fresh juices in the summer, and most of us drink them as a sugar substitute. However, most juice bars and restaurants add refined sugar to the fresh juice. The best way to eat them is to make them yourself.



