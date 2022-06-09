From weight loss to boosting immunity: 5 health benefits of soaked raisins

Raisins are a good supply source of necessary nutrients, minerals, calories, carbohydrates, and energy.

Raisins, famously known as dried grapes, are delicious fruit that may be eaten raw or used in cooking, baking, and brewing. It's produced all over the globe and goes by various names. Raisins come in a range of sizes and colours, depending on the grape variety used, and include green, black, brown, blue, purple, and yellow. Raisins are referred to as 'Kishmish' in India.

Raisins are a good supply source of necessary nutrients, minerals, calories, carbohydrates, and energy. They're high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals and are high in energy. They are naturally sweet and high in sugar and calories; however, they are beneficial to our health when consumed in moderation. Raisins, in fact, can help with digestion, iron levels, and bone health.

While eating resins in their natural state has health benefits, soaking them in water overnight and then eating them is much better. Here are some of the health advantages of consuming soaked resins.

