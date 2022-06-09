Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From weight loss to boosting immunity: 5 health benefits of soaked raisins

    Raisins are a good supply source of necessary nutrients, minerals, calories, carbohydrates, and energy. 

    Raisins, famously known as dried grapes, are delicious fruit that may be eaten raw or used in cooking, baking, and brewing. It's produced all over the globe and goes by various names. Raisins come in a range of sizes and colours, depending on the grape variety used, and include green, black, brown, blue, purple, and yellow. Raisins are referred to as 'Kishmish' in India.

    Raisins are a good supply source of necessary nutrients, minerals, calories, carbohydrates, and energy. They're high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals and are high in energy. They are naturally sweet and high in sugar and calories; however, they are beneficial to our health when consumed in moderation. Raisins, in fact, can help with digestion, iron levels, and bone health.

    While eating resins in their natural state has health benefits, soaking them in water overnight and then eating them is much better. Here are some of the health advantages of consuming soaked resins.
     

    1) Aid in weight loss
    Raisins are high in natural sugars and can aid in hunger control without adding calories to the diet. As a result, it can support your weight loss objectives by making you feel fuller for longer.
     

    2) Aids in blood pressure management
    Raisins are high in potassium, which can help you balance your salt levels and thus regulate your blood pressure. They are also high in antioxidant dietary fibre, which may alter the biochemistry of blood vessels, causing them to be less stiff and, as a result, lower blood pressure.
     

    3) Can aid in curing anaemia
    Raisins are incredibly nutrient-dense. They are high in iron and B-complex vitamins, which can help cure anaemia. Raisins also contain copper, which aids in producing red blood cells.
     

    4) Energy provider
    Raisins' natural fructose and glucose content contribute to their high energy content. They help prevent weakness and weight gain when consumed in moderation.
     

    5) Immune system booster
    Raisins are high in B and C vitamins. These vitamins boost immunity, making the body less susceptible to infections. Furthermore, raisins' anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties protect you from fevers, infections, and other types of illness.
     

