    Peanuts to amla: 5 underrated foods which are healthy for you

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Some bite-sized meals are high in vitamins and minerals, while others help in digestion and absorption. Every meal includes some intrinsic virtue, but some have a lot of it. They are so rich in nutrients that they virtually serve as a supplement.

    Pumpkin seeds

    Pumpkin seeds have a great nutty flavour and are high in carotenoids, which boost immunity and keep your eyes healthy. Furthermore, these underappreciated seeds aid to improve our memory, critical thinking, and general cognition.

    Fox nuts / Makhana

    These are a wonderful source of protein and fibre; they are somewhat high in calories (50 grammes equals 175 calories), but because they have a low GI (glycemic Index), they are absorbed slowly in the body. These are gluten-free and ideal for gluten-intolerant people, as well as being high in anti-aging antioxidants.

    Peanuts

    Without a question, peanuts are an inexpensive source of high-quality protein. Thirty grammes provide around 160 calories and seven grammes of protein, which is equivalent to almonds, which provide the same number of calories and six grammes of protein. And peanuts provide the biggest bang for your dollars. By the way, peanuts are high in resveratrol, which reduces the risk of cancer and slows ageing.

    Amla

    Vitamin C is our greatest hope for boosting immunity and warding against the flu, cold, and a variety of other infections. And the most concentrated plant source of Vitamin C is Amla (Indian berry). This makes it a powerful antioxidant and immune enhancer, as well as aiding in the absorption of iron and calcium from meals. Amla also contains the trace mineral chromium, which has therapeutic significance for diabetics since it increases insulin production and so keeps fasting blood sugar levels in line. It is also a liver detoxifier.

    Singhara

    The first advantage of singhara (water chestnuts) is that they are devoid of fat, cholesterol, and gluten, as well as having extremely low salt and calories and a good level of fibre. They're also high in potassium, a mineral that helps reduce water retention and lower blood pressure by regulating sodium. They also include bone-building calcium and other minerals like as iodine and manganese (which aid in the right functioning of the thyroid gland) as well as copper, zinc, vitamin B, and vitamin E, all of which are incredibly important for our health.

