Peanuts to amla: 5 underrated foods which are healthy for you

As the globe gets more health conscious, people are becoming more aware of what they consume and how it impacts them. Our emotional and physical health are directly affected by the food we eat. Some bite-sized meals are high in vitamins and minerals, while others help in digestion and absorption. Every meal includes some intrinsic virtue, but some have a lot of it. They are so rich in nutrients that they virtually serve as a supplement. However, it is significantly superior. Many of these superfoods are so underestimated that their advantages are generally unknown. It's time for a change. Pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds have a great nutty flavour and are high in carotenoids, which boost immunity and keep your eyes healthy. Furthermore, these underappreciated seeds aid to improve our memory, critical thinking, and general cognition.

Fox nuts / Makhana These are a wonderful source of protein and fibre; they are somewhat high in calories (50 grammes equals 175 calories), but because they have a low GI (glycemic Index), they are absorbed slowly in the body. These are gluten-free and ideal for gluten-intolerant people, as well as being high in anti-aging antioxidants.

Peanuts Without a question, peanuts are an inexpensive source of high-quality protein. Thirty grammes provide around 160 calories and seven grammes of protein, which is equivalent to almonds, which provide the same number of calories and six grammes of protein. And peanuts provide the biggest bang for your dollars. By the way, peanuts are high in resveratrol, which reduces the risk of cancer and slows ageing.

Amla Vitamin C is our greatest hope for boosting immunity and warding against the flu, cold, and a variety of other infections. And the most concentrated plant source of Vitamin C is Amla (Indian berry). This makes it a powerful antioxidant and immune enhancer, as well as aiding in the absorption of iron and calcium from meals. Amla also contains the trace mineral chromium, which has therapeutic significance for diabetics since it increases insulin production and so keeps fasting blood sugar levels in line. It is also a liver detoxifier.