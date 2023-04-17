Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out these 5 food tips to lose weight easily

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Are you trying to lose weight, but nothing is working out? Follow this diet and include these food items to maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce those extra fats.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Diversify your platter: Do not eat the same meal every day. Try different healthy items every day to enrich your body with vitamins, proteins and rich minerals.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Intake of water: A minimum of eight to nine glasses of water keeps you hydrated and ensures a better metabolic process. 

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Check your snacks: Snacks are the main culprit for obesity. Cut down on your late-night cravings to avoid putting on weight. 

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Diversify your portions: Eating large quantities of healthy food will not reduce your fat. Therefore, divide your diet into 4-5 small meals and see the difference.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Oil usage: Extra oil is highly harmful to your health. Try cooking in less oil to keep your heart fit and have less fat intake.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Here are three herbs to make your summers more energized vma

    Here are three herbs to make your summers more energized

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon