Nita Ambani Wears Stunning Amrapali Bharatam Necklace; Here's Everything To Know
Nita Ambani completely stole the show at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She wore stunning orange saree, paired it with massive armor-like necklace that gave her a total royal look. People actually wondered if it was a necklace or a blouse design
Nita Ambani makes a royal entry
Nita Ambani looked absolutely royal at the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She wore a beautiful orange and pink ombre silk saree for the event. She paired this outfit with a heavy gold necklace that covered her like armor. This massive jewelry piece became the biggest highlight of her entire look.
14 goldsmiths crafted this necklace
Designers call this masterpiece the Amrapali Bharatam. Fourteen skilled goldsmiths took exactly three years to create this single piece of jewelry. The top section features a traditional Kerala necklace style. The bottom section showcases classic South Indian jewelry designs. Creators finally studded the entire piece with beautiful pearls and precious stones.
Vintage South Indian designs used
This masterpiece brings together vintage Kerala necklaces and classic South Indian designs like the Nath, Jhoomar, Jhumka, Badla, and Chandbali. Designers filled the gaps between these vintage pieces with pearls, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor actually wore an Amrapali Bharatam necklace before Nita Ambani. The internet is now going crazy over Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi look.
Nita Ambani blends history and style
Nita Ambani always picks jewelry that carries a special meaning. She proudly wore this South Indian style necklace despite being a Maharashtrian woman. This single piece beautifully showcases rich Indian history in a modern format. The designers perfectly balanced historical elements with modern style while creating this necklace.
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