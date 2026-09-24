Towards the end of September, gardeners in various regions of India can begin their preparations for flowering in the winters. Depending on which region you are from, the climate and whether you grow the plants from seeds or purchase nursery plants, some of the most popular choices include several colourful annuals.

For a more accurate and well-researched list, here are five choices which could suit your purpose, especially if you garden in areas where winter temperatures allow seasonal flowering.

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