How Long Can Humans Survive Without Food? What Happens to the Body Over Time
How long can a person survive without food? Learn how the body gradually switches from stored glucose to fat and other energy sources, and what happens to metabolism during prolonged food deprivation.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
How many days can we survive without eating?
Most of us eat three meals a day, and we feel weak if a meal is even slightly delayed. Some people also fast for various reasons. But have you ever thought about how many days a person can survive in a situation with no food? Doctors reveal some fascinating scientific answers. The human body acts like a brilliant machine. When it doesn't get food, it switches to a special emergency mode to keep supplying energy.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
This is how it provides energy
When food stops coming in, the body begins its energy-finding process. On normal days, 'glucose' from our food gives us instant energy. But in the first 12 to 24 hours of not eating, the body starts breaking down its stored 'glycogen' from the liver and muscles. It converts this glycogen into glucose to supply energy to the brain and other organs. However, these glycogen reserves only last for about a day or two.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Can survive for a few weeks
After the second day, the body's glycogen reserves are completely used up. It then turns to its fat stores for energy. In medical terms, this stage is called 'ketosis'. The liver breaks down these fats and converts them into 'ketones'. These ketones travel through the blood and provide an alternative fuel to the brain and heart. Depending on the amount of body fat, a person can live for weeks without food. But remember, while you can survive without food for a while, it's very difficult to live for more than 3 to 5 days without 'water'.
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