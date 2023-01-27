Breath-taking Indian destinations for scuba diving which should be in your wish-list

Scuba genuinely transports you to another universe thanks to the underwater tranquility, the vibrant marine life, and the soul-surfing sensation. To make 2023 more amazing, here is a list of three Indian destinations that are a must for every traveler who loves to do scuba diving.

Image: Getty Images

We all have a bucket list filled with our dreams that we want to tick off. And for those who prefer the beach over the mountains, we are sure scuba diving is at the top of your list. If not, Bollywood has impacted your bucket list after watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s glamorized scuba diving. Scuba genuinely transports you to another universe thanks to the underwater tranquility, the vibrant marine life, and the soul-surfing sensation. Let us look at the three underwater places in India that will make you crave a vacation. ALSO READ: Kartik speaks trending dialogues in Shehzada; masses make his one-liners viral

Image: Getty Images

1. Andaman: The vibrant underwater life offers an ideal backdrop for scuba diving in Andaman. Amazing corals and unspoiled coral reefs provide the perfect setting for this delightful pastime. Andaman gets regarded as one of the best scuba diving destinations in India. You might come across turtles, moray eels, manta rays, trevally, and batfish on your journey.

Image: Getty Images

2. Pondicherry: The only diving location along India’s eastern coast is Pondicherry. The area is intriguing and super-special. It is because of its natural coral reefs, rocky outcrops, ridges, and a wide diversity of marine life. It includes jackfish, sea snakes, and fan corals. It is one of the best places in India for scuba diving and is perfect for both novice and expert divers.

Image: Getty Images