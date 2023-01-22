Kartik speaks trending dialogues in Shehzada; masses make his one-liners viral

After a long wait, the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada trailer got revealed by makers on January 12. Now we look at how audiences and fans have made Shehzada's one-liners in the trailer spoken by Kartik viral and iconic.

After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with stellar acting chops in his recent films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has become a globally prominent Bollywood superstar.

His acting graph and performances so far has proven his mettle and credibility as a versatile performer that can pull off any diverse kind of role smoothly with finesse and nuance. Today, he is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. He is an actor and global superstar who needs no further introduction. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2023, the Kartik Aaryan starrer masala family entertainer film Shehzada anticipation is only increasing as the fans eagerly await to witness this mass entertainer on the big screen. The film not only ticks the checklist of a perfect entertainer with doses of action, comedy, romance, drama, and music, but the power-packed dialogues have charmed every one.

Freddy star Kartik's bang-on dialogue delivery has garnered rave reviews from audiences who watched the trailer thoroughly. It is safe to say that he has charmed the audience with some of the most impressive lines. Masses have loved the glimpses they have seen in the trailer, making it trend on social media. Previously, Kartik has given some cult lines in his films which have gone down the history for the cine lovers.

Here are some of the dialogues which have gone super popular among the masses and netizens.

1. "Jab baat family pe aati hai toh discussion nahi, sirf action karte hain."

2. "Action ke beech mein kahani mat pooch."

3. "Ek bacche ka pehla ghar, ek ladke ka pehla pyaar, is duniya ka sabse pavitra rishta.."

4. "Yeh gaadi kaunsi hai?… RR… Lagta hai Rajamouli ki gaadi hai."

5. "Ameer bacchon ka yahi problem hai...lekin teri galti nahi hain...tune khilaune maange tuje khilaune ki dukaan mili...tune chutte maange tujhe credit card mila..tune doodh maanga tujhe kheer mili woh bhi almond milk wali... bhai isse kehte hain nepotism."

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu block-buster Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

