    Visa-less destinations that should be on the bucket list of every Indian traveler

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Here are the most beautiful nations which Indian wanderers can visit without a visa if you have an Indian passport. It is really a great piece of news for Indian travelers who often wonder where is the next scenic destination that they can travel to without their visa.

    Image: Getty Images

    Nowadays, in post-pandemic era, traveling has become an integral part of every working individual's life. Because people working remotely also take their laptops or I-pads along with them. They prefer doing a stay and work cation together, which gives them the best of both worlds.

    If you hold an Indian passport, you do not need to seek a visa to visit any of these countries. You can explore these beautiful places without a visa on arrival and make your journey simple and hassle-free. 

    Let us look at four alluring places that Indian travelers can visit without their visas:

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Jamaica:

    Jamaica, a Caribbean island nation, has a dense topography of mountains, rainforests, and reef-lined beaches. Many of its all-inclusive resorts are there in Montego Bay. Jamaica is famed as the birthplace of reggae music.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Trinidad and Tobago:

    Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island Caribbean nation near Venezuela. Its capital, Port of Spain, hosts a boisterous carnival featuring calypso and soca music. The smaller island of Tobago is known for its beaches.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Barbados:

    Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation. Bridgetown, the capital, is a cruise-ship port with colonial buildings. Around the island are beaches, botanical gardens, Harrison Cave formation, and 17th-century plantation houses like St. Nicholas Abbey.

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Bhutan:

    Bhutan is a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas' eastern edge. It is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs), and panoramic landscapes. These range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. In the High Himalayas, peaks such as 7,326 m Jomolhari are popular trekking destinations. Paro Taktsang monastery (The Tiger Nest) clings to cliffs above the forested Paro Valley.

