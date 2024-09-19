Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bitter Gourd: The superfood that outperforms health drinks

    Bitter gourd, despite its bitter taste, is a superfood packed with health benefits. It outperforms health drinks in maintaining good health and offers various advantages

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    Bitter gourd is an extremely beneficial vegetable, but many people do not like its taste. Bitter gourd juice is also very beneficial for health, but its taste is quite bitter. As bitter as it is in the test, it is also miraculous for health. Bitter gourd juice can be considered a medicine for blood purification and diabetes control. Bitter gourd has a treasure trove of nutrients, which is why it is called a superfood

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    According to a Healthline report, bitter gourd is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, fiber, and folic acid. These nutrients are extremely helpful in boosting the body's immunity

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    Bitter gourd contains an abundance of minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium which strengthen bones and improve blood flow. Bitter gourd is rich in fiber, which helps in keeping the digestive system healthy

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    If you want to lose weight, you must try bitter gourd or bitter gourd juice. Bitter gourd contains antioxidants, which can detoxify the body

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    Bitter gourd juice helps in purifying the blood as it can remove toxic elements from the blood. Bitter gourd juice is helpful in reducing inflammation in the body, which improves blood quality. Bitter gourd juice is believed to be beneficial for our liver

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    According to experts, bitter gourd juice can prove to be a panacea in controlling diabetes. This juice increases insulin production, which keeps blood sugar levels under control. Regular consumption of bitter gourd juice reduces blood sugar levels

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    Bitter gourd juice is helpful in weight loss. It is low in calories and high in fiber. This keeps a person's stomach full for a long time. This helps in reducing calorie intake and reducing weight

    Do you know the benefits of this superfood?

    Bitter gourd juice also helps in improving digestion. This juice reduces the problem of constipation and provides relief from flatulence and gas problems. Bitter gourd juice is also very beneficial for skin and hair health. Its antioxidant properties improve the skin and help in reducing blemishes. It can reduce hair fall

