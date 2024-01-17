Berries to Apple: 7 fruits you must eat to keep up with ageing

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    Unlock the secrets to graceful aging with these 7 powerhouse fruits! Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, incorporating berries, avocados, pomegranates, kiwi, bananas, apples, and oranges into your diet can support overall health and well-being.

    Unlock the secrets to graceful aging with these 7 powerhouse fruits! Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, incorporating berries, avocados, pomegranates, kiwi, bananas, apples, and oranges into your diet can support overall health and well-being. Embrace a vibrant and nutritious lifestyle for a healthier, happier you

    Oranges: Oranges are well-known for their high vitamin C content, which is important for collagen formation, immune function, and antioxidant protection. They also provide fiber and other essential nutrients

    Apples: Apples contain antioxidants, fiber, and various vitamins. The soluble fiber in apples, known as pectin, can help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestive health

    Bananas: Bananas are a good source of potassium, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure and supporting proper muscle function. They also provide vitamin C and vitamin B6

    Kiwi: Kiwi is packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber. Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, promoting skin elasticity and joint health

    Avocado: Avocados are loaded with healthy monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health. They also contain vitamins E, C, and B-complex, as well as potassium, which is important for maintaining proper blood pressure

    Berries: Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress, which is linked to aging and various diseases

