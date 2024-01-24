Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banana to Watermelon: 7 fruits to avoid if you have diabetes

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Explore optimal fruit choices for diabetes management. Learn to navigate a diabetic-friendly diet by understanding which fruits to limit. Make informed choices to maintain stable blood sugar levels and support overall health

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Explore optimal fruit choices for diabetes management. Learn to navigate a diabetic-friendly diet by understanding which fruits to limit. Make informed choices to maintain stable blood sugar levels and support overall health

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Papaya: While papaya is rich in vitamins and nutrients, it also contains natural sugars. It's advisable to enjoy papaya in smaller portions to help manage blood sugar levels effectively

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Bananas: Bananas are high in carbohydrates and can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, so it should be avoided

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Pineapple: Pineapple is delicious but has a high natural sugar content. Moderation is key if you decide to include it in your diet

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Watermelon: While watermelon is hydrating, it is also high in natural sugars. Limit your intake and be mindful of portion sizes

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Dried fruits: Dried fruits, such as raisins, dates, and dried apricots, are concentrated sources of sugar and can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Grapes: Grapes contain natural sugars and can raise blood sugar levels quickly. Opt for smaller portions if you choose to include them in your diet

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Mangoes: Mangoes are sweet and high in carbohydrates, which can affect blood sugar levels. Limit your intake and consider consuming smaller portions

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24? History, theme, significance, quotes & more snt

    National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24? History, theme, significance, quotes & more

    How can COVID-19 damage your gut? 5 ways to keep your stomach healthy RKK EAI

    How can COVID-19 damage your gut? 5 ways to keep your stomach healthy

    Winter haircare: Know how to maintain vibrant hair color with henna cream RBA

    Winter haircare: Know how to maintain vibrant hair color with henna cream

    Daily Horoscope for January 24, 2024: Difficult day for Capricorn, Aries; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 24, 2024: Difficult day for Capricorn, Aries; good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for January 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024 Why was presentation date shifted to February 1 in 2017 gcw

    Budget 2024: Why was presentation date shifted to February 1?

    Was Russian plane, carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs, shot down in Belgorod? Video shows missile trace (WATCH) snt

    Was Russian plane, carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs, shot down in Belgorod? Video shows missile trace (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Lalbagh flower show 2024: Disappointment looms as spectator turnout falls short

    Bengaluru Lalbagh flower show 2024: Disappointment looms as spectator turnout falls short

    Thug Life': Kamal Hasaan, Mani Ratnam's movie shoot begins; makers release intriguing video [WATCH] ATG

    'Thug Life': Kamal Hasaan, Mani Ratnam's movie shoot begins; makers release intriguing video [WATCH]

    Not Roshan, but THIS is Hrithik's actual surname RKK

    Not Roshan, but THIS is Hrithik's actual surname

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon