Banana to Watermelon: 7 fruits to avoid if you have diabetes

Explore optimal fruit choices for diabetes management. Learn to navigate a diabetic-friendly diet by understanding which fruits to limit. Make informed choices to maintain stable blood sugar levels and support overall health

Papaya: While papaya is rich in vitamins and nutrients, it also contains natural sugars. It's advisable to enjoy papaya in smaller portions to help manage blood sugar levels effectively

Bananas: Bananas are high in carbohydrates and can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, so it should be avoided

Pineapple: Pineapple is delicious but has a high natural sugar content. Moderation is key if you decide to include it in your diet

Watermelon: While watermelon is hydrating, it is also high in natural sugars. Limit your intake and be mindful of portion sizes

Dried fruits: Dried fruits, such as raisins, dates, and dried apricots, are concentrated sources of sugar and can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels

Grapes: Grapes contain natural sugars and can raise blood sugar levels quickly. Opt for smaller portions if you choose to include them in your diet

Mangoes: Mangoes are sweet and high in carbohydrates, which can affect blood sugar levels. Limit your intake and consider consuming smaller portions