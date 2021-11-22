  • Facebook
    Weekly Horoscope, November 22-28: Here are predictions for all zodiac signs

    First Published Nov 22, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
    Many major festivals will be celebrated in the fourth week of November (22 to 28 November). The festivals of Angarak Ganesh Chaturthi and Kalabhairav ​​Ashtami will be celebrated this week. From an astrological point of view, this week the Moon will complete the cycle from Gemini to Leo. 

    This is the fourth week of November (22 to 28 November). This week, an auspicious yog named Sarvarthasiddhi will be formed thrice. Another auspicious yog named Amrit Siddhi will be formed twice. Due to the position of the planets, many auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed this week. Their effect will be visible on all the 12 zodiac signs. Let us see how this week will be for you...

    Representative Image: Aries

    Aries

    Do not be swayed by emotions and end up making promises that you may find difficult to accomplish in the future. In matters related to love affairs, move ahead with care. Long or short distance travel with spouse is possible by the end of the week. Be cautious about health. This week will prove to be volatile. In such a situation, any kind of risky work should be avoided. Short term advantages may lead to losses in the future.

    Representative Image: Taurus

    Taurus

    This weeks if you are in a fix with regard to any aspect of your career or business, it is advisabe to delay taking any major decision. The mind will be a little restless due to not being able to meet the love partner. Do not ignore health-related problems or it may lead to some chronic ailment. Whether it is work or family, conversations may complicate situations and resolve them.

    Representative Image: Gemini

    Gemini 

    Mutual trust will increase in love relationships. You will spend a pleasant time with your loved partner. Sweetness will persist in married life. There may be a sudden increase in the workload at the workplace. At the beginning of the week, there will be an opportunity to participate in some auspicious programs. After a long time, the mind will be elated to meet a loved one. The youth will have a fun time this week. There will be desired progress in career and business. 

    Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

    Cancer

    This will be a better week for retailers than wholesalers. Try to resolve things through dialogue and do not let differences turn into squabbles. If you want to propose someone, then with the help of a female friend, things will get done this week. Sweetness will persists in married life. Avoid changing your goals again and again, otherwise success may elude you.

    Representative Image: Leo

    Leo 

    Those involved with work abroad have chances of getting benefit. There will be slow progress in career and business. Love relations and mutual trust will intensify. Despite the hustle and bustle this week, the work will be delayed but completed. With the help of your colleagues, you will be able to complete the target on time. Relatives can put the seal of marriage on your love affair. 

    Representative Image: Virgo

    Virgo

    In the middle of the week, health of a senior member of the house will cause concerns. This time, your finances may get derailed due to over spending on home repairs, etc. If you are thinking of a job change, do consult your loved ones. Do not take any such decision in excessive haste; it may prove to be life-trap for you. By the end of the week, there will be chances of traveling long or short distances. 

    Representative Image: Libra

    Libra

    A big business deal may happen at the beginning of the week. Disputes related to ancestral property may also be resolved this week. Do not fall into the trap of showing off, or you may have to suffer losses. Avoid showing haste in any work. There will be strength in love relations. Long or short distance travel is possible during the weekend.

    Representative Image: Scorpio

    Scorpio

    Be careful in love relationships. Try not to break the love strings because even if the relationship normalises, the knot will remain. Do not ignore the feelings of others while resolving a love affair or a family-related matter. Avoid losing focus this week. Before taking any big decision related to career or business, think very carefully.

    Representative Image: Sagittarius

    Sagittarius 

    You will receive the support of both senior and junior colleagues at work. Your work will be appreciated. There will be intensity in love relations. Sweetness will persist in married life. You may go for a walk with your spouse. Youth will spend time having fun. Those who have been unemployed for a long time, will get what they desire. You will receive profits as expected in business. 

    Representative Image: Capricorn

    Capricorn

    While looking for solutions to issues in love relations, do not ignore the feelings of your kin. Avoid taking a decision in anger or haste, which you may regret later. Your spouse will remain with you in difficult times. While taking decisions related to the family, the mind will be a little sad due to not getting the support of brothers and sisters. Try to resolve any issue through dialogue rather than dispute.

    Representative Image: Aquarius

    Aquarius 

    While investing money in business, do not forget to take the opinion of a well-wisher. Avoid opting for short term advantages that may lead to losses in the future. Especially avoid disclosing your plans before implementing them or your opponents may create problems. Court-related matters will be settled outside. There may be some obstacles due to the entry or interference of a third person in a love relationship. 

    Representative Image: Pisces

    Pisces

    With the help of a friend or influential person, work which had been stuck for a long time will gain momentum. There will be more profit and growth in business than last week. Misunderstandings that arise in love-relations will be removed. Mutual trust and love will increase. There will be sweetness in married life. There will be opportunities to spend time happily with the family. This week will bring both happiness and good fortune. 

